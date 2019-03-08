Ipswich Town must wait to discover their 2019/20 fixture list... but Norwich's schedule may provide plenty of clues

Ipswich Town's 2019/20 fixture list will be revealed next Thursday - but we were given a few clues when the Premier League schedule was revealed this morning.

Paul Lambert's side kick-off the League One season on Saturday August 3, as the Blues begin their quest to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

It will be a voyage into the unknown in many respects, with the club playing third tier football for the first time since 1957 and visiting new grounds and clubs they have never competed at before.

The Premier League fixtures were revealed this morning, with rivals Norwich back in the top flight and the Canaries' game schedule offering a possible glimpse into what's to come for Ipswich.

Due to policing and logistical reasons, the two East Anglian rivals are paired in the fixture process and are never scheduled to play home games on the same day.

So, while we will not know for sure until next Thursday, the Canaries fixtures could give plenty of clues over what's to come for the Blues.

The opening day

Ipswich have started four of their last five seasons at Portman Road, but look set to begin away from home this season.

The League One season begins a week prior to the Premier League kick-off, with Norwich beginning their Premier League season at European champions Liverpool on Friday, August 9.

That means the Blues are liklely to be at home the following day and, as a result, are likely to begin the campaign away from home the previous weekend.

We won't know for sure until next Thursday, though.

The impact of Ed

Ed Sheeran, of course an Ipswich fan himself, is taking over the town with four shows at Chantry Park from August 23-26.

That means the Blues were always likely to be on the road that weekend, with that prospect now locked in given the fact Norwich are at home to Chelsea on the Saturday (August 24).

Festive fun

The Canaries head to Aston Villa on Boxing Day, meaning the Blues are set for a home fixture the day after Christmas.

That means, assuming the League One schedule takes the same form of the Premier League, the Blues will be on the road during the gap between Christmas and New Year and will also welcome in 2020 with a game away from Portman Road.

Easter

This is the one key date of the season where the Norwich schedule offers us little clue of what's to come for the Blues.

The Premier League are playing just one round of fixtures during the Easter period, with those games being played on Saturday, April 11.

The EFL traditionally play on Good Friday and Easter Monday, with each team playing one home and one away game during that time. Norwich host Brighton in their one game, but which way round the Blues home and away fixtures are played over Easter remains to be seen.

The final day

It's fun to imagine the final day of the coming season to be a dramatic one for the Blues because, here's hoping, there's the potential for a promotion place to be on the line.

And if that is the case, the fact Norwich are away at Chelsea on May 2 means the Blues are set to be at home in their final game of the regular season.

Just for reference, the League One play-off final is scheduled for Sunday, May 24.