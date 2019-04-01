Sunny

Ipswich Town flashback: Hat-tricks from Stewart and Wark

01 April, 2019 - 19:00

Sports video specialist Ross Halls returns to look at highlights from this week in Ipswich Town history – and there’s some crackers for Blues fans to enjoy.

John Wark’s hat-trick against Norwich in a 4-2 win back in 1980 is covered, plus another triple from Marcus Stewart more than 20 years later.

MORE: Hull yet to decide on Keane future

There’s also a win at Southend in 1992, plus Carlos Edwards’ famous rocket of a winner at Pride Park, as Town beat Derby County in 2013.

MORE: The Verdict - Everything’s going to be alright...hopefully

What are your memories of these games? Let us know!

Planned 1,250 homes north of Bury St Edmunds escalates by hundreds

Land off the A143 in Bury St Edmunds which St Joseph Homes is looking to develop for 1,500 properties. PIcture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pro-EU protestor told to 'grow up and respect democracy' by rail staff wins apology

Greater Anglia has apologised to Katie after she complained that staff had told her to

Estimated 60% rise in crack cocaine users across Suffolk

A rise in crack cocaine users has been put down to increased availability, affordability and aggressive marketing by dealers Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Revealed - the 10 fastest speeds recorded on Suffolk's roads by police

Average speed cameras on the A12 between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Town flashback: Hat-tricks from Stewart and Wark

