Video
Ipswich Town flashback: Hat-tricks from Stewart and Wark
01 April, 2019 - 19:00
Sports video specialist Ross Halls returns to look at highlights from this week in Ipswich Town history – and there’s some crackers for Blues fans to enjoy.
John Wark’s hat-trick against Norwich in a 4-2 win back in 1980 is covered, plus another triple from Marcus Stewart more than 20 years later.
There’s also a win at Southend in 1992, plus Carlos Edwards’ famous rocket of a winner at Pride Park, as Town beat Derby County in 2013.
What are your memories of these games? Let us know!