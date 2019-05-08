Thunderstorms

Watch: Ipswich Town flashback - FA Cup Final win, relegating Man City and Clough's last game

08 May, 2019 - 10:00
Match-winner Roger Osborne, left and Paul Mariner celebrate Town's FA Cup triumph. Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Match-winner Roger Osborne, left and Paul Mariner celebrate Town's FA Cup triumph. Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Archant

Sports visual specialist Ross Halls is back with another plunge into the Town archives on this week through the years - and there's some cracking memories to enjoy!

The most famous win in this week through the years was the famed FA Cup Final triumph against Arsenal back in 1978, Roger Osborne netting the winner on perhaps the most famous day in Town's rich history.

The Blues also won the first leg of their UEFA Cup Final clash with AZ Alkmaar on this week in 1981, and going back a few more years, Bobby Robson picked up his first piece of silverware in their Texaco Cup victory over old rivals Norwich City.

Meanwhile, back in 2001 Town relegated Manchester City as they went in hunt of a Champions League spot - how times have changed now!

This week in Town history also saw the end of legendary manager Brian Clough's career with his final game in charge of Nottingham Forest at Portman Road in 1993.

What are your memories of the games? Let us know below!

Most Read

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

