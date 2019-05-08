Nostalgia

Watch: Ipswich Town flashback - FA Cup Final win, relegating Man City and Clough's last game

Match-winner Roger Osborne, left and Paul Mariner celebrate Town's FA Cup triumph. Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT Archant

Sports visual specialist Ross Halls is back with another plunge into the Town archives on this week through the years - and there's some cracking memories to enjoy!

The most famous win in this week through the years was the famed FA Cup Final triumph against Arsenal back in 1978, Roger Osborne netting the winner on perhaps the most famous day in Town's rich history.

The Blues also won the first leg of their UEFA Cup Final clash with AZ Alkmaar on this week in 1981, and going back a few more years, Bobby Robson picked up his first piece of silverware in their Texaco Cup victory over old rivals Norwich City.

Meanwhile, back in 2001 Town relegated Manchester City as they went in hunt of a Champions League spot - how times have changed now!

This week in Town history also saw the end of legendary manager Brian Clough's career with his final game in charge of Nottingham Forest at Portman Road in 1993.

What are your memories of the games? Let us know below!