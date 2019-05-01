Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Watch: Ipswich Town flashback – Holland's last game, plus promotion celebrations

01 May, 2019 - 06:00
Matt Holland celebrates his goal against Derby County in his last game for the club back in 2003. Picture: Alex Severn/Professional Sport

Matt Holland celebrates his goal against Derby County in his last game for the club back in 2003. Picture: Alex Severn/Professional Sport

Sports visual specialist Ross Halls is back with another look at this week in Town history – and this week includes the last game for a Blues icon.

Ross takes you back to 2003, when Joe Royle's Blues enjoyed a fine 4-1 win over Derby County, a side then caretaker-managed by the man who took Town up to the Premier League just three years earlier, George Burley.

And, in his last game for the club, legendary midfielder Matt Holland got on the scoresheet - fitting indeed!

MORE: Town legends to attend gala night for Beattie statue appeal

You may also want to watch:

Also in this week, back in 1992, the Blues celebrated promotion to the first-ever Premier League as Division Two champions, with a win over Brighton.

There's also a big win over Crewe back in 2005 to relive, with Tommy Miller bagging a brace.

MORE: Town season ticket sales hit 10,500

Watch the video for a more fulsome recap of each game, plus some classic pictures!

What are your memories from these clashes? Let us know below.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Watch: Ipswich Town flashback – Holland’s last game, plus promotion celebrations

Matt Holland celebrates his goal against Derby County in his last game for the club back in 2003. Picture: Alex Severn/Professional Sport

Death of man outside McDonald’s Lowestoft was drug-related, inquest hears

Tributes have been paid to 51-year-old John Riley. Photo: James Carr.

Ipswich student raises knife-crime at youth parliamment

Ipswich stiudent Isaac Codjoe has raised the issue of knife crime in the Youth Parliament Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Essex airport decision hits ‘regrettable and avoidable’ delay after meeting called

The sign-off on plans to expand Stansted Airport have been delayed after a group of councillors called for more legal advice Picture: TONY PICK

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists