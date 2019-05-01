Watch: Ipswich Town flashback – Holland's last game, plus promotion celebrations
Sports visual specialist Ross Halls is back with another look at this week in Town history – and this week includes the last game for a Blues icon.
Ross takes you back to 2003, when Joe Royle's Blues enjoyed a fine 4-1 win over Derby County, a side then caretaker-managed by the man who took Town up to the Premier League just three years earlier, George Burley.
And, in his last game for the club, legendary midfielder Matt Holland got on the scoresheet - fitting indeed!
MORE: Town legends to attend gala night for Beattie statue appeal
You may also want to watch:
Also in this week, back in 1992, the Blues celebrated promotion to the first-ever Premier League as Division Two champions, with a win over Brighton.
There's also a big win over Crewe back in 2005 to relive, with Tommy Miller bagging a brace.
MORE: Town season ticket sales hit 10,500
Watch the video for a more fulsome recap of each game, plus some classic pictures!
What are your memories from these clashes? Let us know below.