Town planning ‘five or six’ pre-season friendlies

PUBLISHED: 17:08 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 03 August 2020

Ipswich Town players returned to pre-season training on July 22. Photo: ITFC

Ipswich Town are hoping to play ‘five or six’ pre-season friendlies this summer as they gear up for the new League One season.

The Blues have been back in training for the last two weeks and hope begin full contact work in the next few days, with the players and staff now undergoing coronavirus testing.

The next step would then be to move on to friendly games ahead of the September 12 start, with Ipswich hoping to play five or six matches. The games are likely to be played at training grounds.

“We have had a lot of requests for games and it’s a case of confirming the pre-season programme now,” Town’s general manager football operations, Lee O’Neill, said.

“It is going to be a different pre-season. We are not going abroad, there won’t be a training camp. The focus will be around the training ground and we won’t be travelling very far for games.

MORE: Ipswich players begin virus testing as Blues prepare to step up pre-season plans

“There has been a lot of interest from local clubs and we’d love to be able to sort something out with all of them but that is not going to be possible.”

It’s thought the behind-closed-doors friendly games are likely to largely be played at weekends.

The League One season is scheduled to start on September 12 but it’s expected the opening round of the Carabao Cup will take place on September 5, with the first EFL Trophy group games the following midweek.

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Car crashes through fence into Thorpeness Meare

A car was driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

