Five-day forecast

‘Maybe our hardest game of the season’ - Reading boss Clement on basement battle

PUBLISHED: 14:00 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:40 09 November 2018

Reading manager Paul Clement sees the clash with Ipswich as the hardest of his side's season. Picture: PA

Reading manager Paul Clement sees the clash with Ipswich as the hardest of his side's season. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Reading boss Paul Clement is expecting tomorrow’s bottom-of-the-table clash with Ipswich Town to be the ‘hardest game of the season’.

The Royals sit 22nd, five points clear of Ipswich, heading into a vital game for both clubs in their battle to beat the drop.

“For me this is a complicated game, a difficult game and whether we are playing bottom of the table or top of the table, all the games are difficult,” Clement said.

“I think Ipswich will come to us with a lot of motivation. They don’t want to be bottom and they need to try and close the gap between the teams above them, one of them being us.

“They have a new manager with a lot of experience who knows the league, knows the league above and knows European football.

“He will be working his players really hard and will have had another week to instil some of the ideas of how he wants his team to play.

“We would be very naïve to expect an easy game. I’m maybe expecting the opposite… maybe our hardest game of the season.

“This weekend we need a good positive result which will get us out of the relegation zone and it will be a good moment for us to do that because we don’t play again for two more weeks.”

Clement believes the recent appointment of Paul Lambert, who replaced Paul Hurst, gives his side an added danger.

“There has been a lot of managers who come in and had what they call the manager bounce – that immediate impact on performances and results,” he said.

“He got a draw in his first game and I think it’s a dangerous time to play a team when they’ve got a new manager.”

Lambert’s side to be backed by 2,000-strong Blue Army for crunch Reading clash

50 minutes ago Andy Warren
Town fans at The Den for the match against Millwall Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town will once again be cheered on by an away support of 2,000 when they take on Reading tomorrow.

The Ipswich players who could emerge from the shadows and offer Lambert a vital boost

13:41 Andy Warren
Ellis Harrison and Jon Nolan were both signed by Ipswich Town in the summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Andy Warren looks at the Ipswich Town players who could emerge and offer Paul Lambert some much needed help.

Ipswich Town loan trio all eligible to play in FA Cup this weekend

13:17 Stuart Watson
Josh Emmanuel is on loan at Shrewsbury Town this season, having spent last season on loan at Rotherham. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town will allow loan trio Josh Emmanuel, Luke Woolfenden and Ben Morris to feature in the FA Cup for their loan clubs this weekend.

Dozzell and Chalobah in England U20 squad for game at Colchester, with Bramble handed coaching role

12:18 Stuart Watson
Andre Dozzell has been called up for the England U20 squad for a game against Germany at Colchester. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town duo Andre Dozzell and Trevoh Chalobah have both been included in the England Under-20 squad for an Elite Game against Germany at Colchester United’s Jobserve Community Stadium a week on Monday (7pm ko).

Big interview: Skuse on Lambert impact, applause for Roberts and the pain of relegation

11:40 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse has experienced the pain of relegation before with Bristol City. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are five points adrift at the foot of the Championship table. Midfielder Cole Skuse talks about the impact of new boss Paul Lambert, an impromptu round of applause for Jordan Roberts and not wanting to experience the pain of relegation again.

‘Intelligence, a classy touch and a chip off the old block’ - Secret Scout on Town youngster Dozzell

08:40 Andy Warren
The Secret Scout has run the rule over Ipswich Town's Andre Dozzell. Picture: PA

The Daily Mail’s Secret Scout has run the rule over Ipswich Town teenager Andre Dozzell.

Ipswich Town U18s draw Wingate & Finchley or Andover Town in FA Youth Cup third round

13:33 Andy Warren
Ipswich Town are once again in FA Youth Cup action this season. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town’s Under 18s will host either Wingate & Finchley or Andover Town in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Murphy late winner and Wark scoring in the Cup

13:11 Ross Halls
Ipswich celebrate Daryl Murphy's last minute winner at Blackpool on this day in 2013

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Darly Murphy’s last-minute winner at Blackpool and John Wark scoring twice in the League Cup.

Video ‘He’s a huge talent’ – Lambert says Lankester could start the odd game

Yesterday, 17:01 Stuart Watson
Jack Lankester's first three games for Ipswich Town are set to come under three different managers. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has not ruled out starting teenage forward Jack Lankester in the near future after hailing the academy graduate a ‘huge talent’.

Updated Man tragically dies as air ambulance called to Christchurch Park

The helicopter was spotted flying over Ipswich and over to Christchurch Park Picture: GAVIN LEE FOSTER

Man ‘seriously injured’ in hit and run

A man was taken to hospital following the hit and run Picture: BRIAN A JACKSON

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

The Ipswich players who could emerge from the shadows and offer Lambert a vital boost

Ellis Harrison and Jon Nolan were both signed by Ipswich Town in the summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Police called to crash outside primary school

School Lane in Haverhill, the site of the collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Intelligence, a classy touch and a chip off the old block’ - Secret Scout on Town youngster Dozzell

The Secret Scout has run the rule over Ipswich Town's Andre Dozzell. Picture: PA

