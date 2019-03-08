Defender Kenlock signs new three-year contract with Ipswich Town

Myles Kenlock, in action during the third place play-off against Meppen. Town lost a penalty shoot-out. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town defender Myles Kenlock has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

The defender, who has progressed through the club's academy, had the option in his old contract taken up before the end of last season meaning he would remain with the club for the current campaign.

But he has now signed fresh terms, keeping him with the club until the summer of 2022. There is also the option to extend that deal for a further 12 months.

Kenlock made 19 appearances last season, 18 of them under current boss Paul Lambert, and has made 60 appearances in total in all competitions for Town.

"Myles has been outstanding," Lambert said towards the end of last season.

"He's had a run of games and he's been absolutely brilliant for us.

"Even in training he looks really, really good and, as a left-back, the way he's playing at the minute, there's not too many I think better than him at the minute with the way he's performing.

"I think the best is yet to come from him because he's only a kid, he's still a young lad and he's not overly experienced but he's another one that's developing into a really top left-back.

"So I'm delighted with him and the way he's performed. He's playing with a lot of confidence which is good."

Asked if Kenlock had done enough to prove he can be Town's starting left-back next season, Lambert replied: "I'll never say somebody is a starter because I think the player maybe becomes too comfortable.

"What I would say is he's right in there with it but if I don't also look for someone else or someone to give him competition then Myles could fall into the trap of being too comfortable and you can't do that as a footballer.

"You have to be on the front foot every time and always worry what's behind you because as soon as you stop looking you become complacent.

"What Myles has done is show me over a period of games that he is somebody I can trust.

"He's somebody I think is going to be a really good player but he has to have competition because once this season is gone then this season will never affect what's going to happen next season."