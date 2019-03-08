Video

Ipswich Town goal of the season: Dozzell finishes stunning Leeds move, Sears' superb Villa strike and 12 other contenders

Who scored Ipswich Town's goal of the season? Picture: STEVE WALLER/FREDDIE SEARS Archant

Andy Warren takes a look at the contenders for Ipswich Town’s goal of the season award.

Gwion Edwards v Blackburn Rovers (h)

It all started so well. Optimism was high on the opening day as Paul Hurst's reign got underway and the roof was blown off Portman Road just five minutes in as Edwards connected with a Freddie Sears cross to head home on his debut. Sadly the lead didn't last and the game was drawn 2-2.

Kayden Jackson v Brentford (h)

The Blues were played off the pitch in the first-half by a rampant Brentford side but, after hanging in at just a goal behind, Jackson connected with an expert Trevoh Chalobah cross to head home superbly and earn a point.

Jon Nolan v Birmingham City (a)

We had not seen the best of Jon Nolan during his opening few weeks as an Ipswich player but this was the first serious glimpse of why Hurst had parted with more than £1million for him. He arrived late in the box to finish superbly.

Trevoh Chalobah v Swansea City (a)

Not the prettiest of goals, as the on-loan Chelsea man bundled home a header late on at the Liberty Stadium, but it feels like the only winning goal from the Hurst era should be included. The hope was the win would prove to be lift-off for the former Shrewsbury man but, sadly, he lasted just two more games before being fired.

Gwion Edwards v Reading (a)

Very rarely has a Jonas Knudsen long throw led to an Ipswich goal, but it did on this occasion. Just a few minutes into this game the Dane's hurl into the box was partially cleared by Reading, only for Edwards to slam the ball home. This was Lambert's second game in charge and, just like the first at home to Preston, the Blues let a lead slip to draw.

Freddie Sears v Bristol City 1 (h)

Sears was revitalised following Lambert's appointment and, following a magnificent crossfield ball from Cole Skuse, he cut inside, ran towards goal and found the back of the net.

Freddie Sears v Bristol City 2 (h)

The Blues were pegged back following Sears' opener but the forward had his side ahead again after the break as he latched onto a scuffed Skuse shot, took a touch and found the bottom corner. Ipswich ultimately lost 3-2, a hammerblow to the club's survival hopes.

Ellis Harrison v Sheffield United (h)

Following a scrappy 1-0 victory over Wigan, Town backed up Lambert's first win with a good draw against Sheffield United after Harrison took the ball under control and fired home from the edge of the box.

Jack Lankester v Millwall (h)

Another false dawn for Ipswich as 2019 started in style, only for hope to slip away. Lankester scored this same goal on a string of occasions in the Under 23s, prior to his breakthrough, and cut inside onto his left foot to find the bottom corner expertly after just two minutes. Sadly, another 3-2 loss followed.

Kayden Jackson v Millwall (h)

It ultimately meant nothing, but Jackson's consolation goal in this game was superb. He took a touch to lift the ball over a defender's foot before twisting to fire home off the post.

Freddie Sears v Aston Villa (a)

A rocket of a shot, a cracker of a goal and one that gave Town hope at Villa Park. Sears finished a flowing team move as he took a touch to move the ball out from under his feet and unleash a drive into the top corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

Jon Nolan v Derby County (h)

The midfielder started and finished this move as he won the ball back before charging down the field and picking his spot in the bottom corner after collecting Collin Quaner's lay-off.

Collin Quaner v Bolton Wanderers (a)

Good work from Myles Kenlock created this goal as he drove infield and found German striker Quaner who steadied himself and drove the ball home off the post.

Andre Dozzell v Leeds United (h)

The perfect team goal. It starts with Kenlock at the back, continues with a beautiful one-touch pass from Skuse, is helped on by Flynn Downes and Chalobah and laid off expertly by Quaner for Dozzell to find the back of the net with a sweeping finish.