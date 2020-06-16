Poll

Garbutt’s free-kicks, KVY’s crackers or Flynn’s flying header - what’s your pick for Town goal of the season?

Luke Garbutt celebrates his cracking free-kick against Tranmere Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town scored 46 goals in the coronavirus-shortened 2019/20 League One season - here, Mark Heath takes a look at some of the best.

1) Flynn Downes v Shrewsbury, August 31, 2019

Town finished their first month back in the third tier unbeaten in the league, and Downes’ flying header put quite the cap on it.

The Blues were already 2-0 up against the Shrews, but then exploded forward and scored the sort of goal which had us all salivating at the prospect of what the team could achieve.

The electrifying Kane Vincent-Young started the move, racing out of the Town box and beating one man before slipping the ball forward to Gwion Edwards, who in turn played in Kayden Jackson wide of the Shrewsbury box.

Jackson stroked a tremendous ball into the area, where it hung tantalisingly for Downes, arriving like a steam train, to hurl himself at, powering a flying header into the floor and then the Shrews net - perfect tekkers.

2) Kane Vincent-Young at Gillingham, September 21, 2019.

Town were still flying a month later, when they made the trip to Gillingham - that ended up being a spicy rivalry, didn’t it?

Andre Dozzell and Kane Vincent-Young were the main architects of this corker, exchanging a couple of quickfire back and forth passes, before Jackson cut back on his right foot at the top left corner of the Gills’ box, and floated a lovely ball into the far post.

It was met bravely by Vincent-Young, drifting in off the flank, and he headed it home.

The strike was Vincent-Young’s first for the club - and there was more to come, just a week later...

3) Luke Garbutt v Tranmere, September 28, 2019

Seven days after the Gillingham win Tranmere visited Portman Road, and were sent away on the wrong side of a 4-1 beating which featured two contenders for goal of the season.

First came Garbutt’s sublime free-kick. Town were awarded a cheap free-kick 30 yards from goal after a handball, and Garbutt made the most of it in spectacular style.

The Everton loanee stepped up and lashed an inch-perfect curling effort into the top left of the Tranmere goal. It was an early display of Garbutt’s wand of a left foot – they’re always wands, aren’t they? – which served Town so well throughout the season.

Indeed, it was from another Garbutt free-kick that Kayden Jackson put Town 2-1 up in this game, snaffling up the rebound off the keeper.

4) Kane Vincent-Young v Tranmere, September 28, 2019

Oh, those hazy days of last summer. 3-1 up against Rovers, and with fans already having seen Garbutt’s wonderful strike, Vincent-Young was at it again.

An unorthodox diagonal kick across the ground from Tomas Holy saw him pick the ball up in space just inside the Rovers’ half.

And he took matters into his own hands – or feet, more accurately – from there, carrying the ball to the edge of the Tranmere area on the right hand side, cutting inside on his left foot and befuddling and beguiling two Rovers’ players, before lashing it into the corner of the net as he tumbled to the floor.

If only KVY had stayed fit, one wonders just how far Town would have gone...

5) Luke Garbutt at Lincoln, December 29, 2019

The wheels were starting to fall off come December - a few losses on the bounce, and Paul Lambert’s bizarre Boxing Day press conference after the 0-0 draw with Gillingham, were signs that all was not ripe in the Ipswich Town vegetable patch.

Worse was to come at Lincoln, where the Blues slipped to a 5-3 defeat which really felt like a punch to the wobbly post-Christmas gut.

Garbutt’s strike was a bright spot though, from a similar position to his corker against Tranmere. This one was a left-footed curled effort low into the net though - another wonderful goal, which made it 1-1.

Let’s just pretend the rest of the game didn’t happen.

6) James Norwood at Wycombe, January 1, 2020

News emerged that Lambert had signed a new long-term deal at Portman Road as they travelled to then league leaders Wanderers a few days after the Lincoln debacle.

And the Blues were much improved, with that man Garbutt and his cultured left peg again at the heart of the action.

Here he whipped in a quick free kick from the left as Wycombe scrambled to get organised, dropping it right on the newly-upholstered head of Norwood as he rumbled into the six-yard box.

This strike holds the distinction of being Andy Warren’s Town goal of the season - but is it yours?

7) James Norwood v Accrington Stanley, January 11, 2020

The final goal in our magnificent seven came ten days later, after Town had been knocked out of the EFL Trophy by lower-league Exeter City.

You felt they needed a response at home against Stanley, and that’s what fans got in a fine 4-1 triumph.

Norwood’s strike was the pick of the bunch, as he raced on to a fine volleyed through ball from Emyr Huws to loft a beautiful, gentle chip high over the onrushing Accrington keeper.

A soft and subtle finish from the big man, who ended up as Town’s leading scorer for the season on 11 goals, tied with Jackson.