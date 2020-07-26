Poll

Matthews or Cornell - who would you rather Town sign?

David Cornell, left, is a transfer target for Ipswich Town while Remi Matthews, right, is training with the Blues. Picture: PA Archant

Ipswich Town have already been linked with two goalkeepers as they search for a senior stopper to push first choice Tomas Holy - but which of the pair would you rather they sign?

We revealed last week that former Bolton and Norwich keeper Remi Matthews was training with the Blues as they returned to Playford Road ahead of the new League One season on September 12.

And ex-Northampton number one David Cornell is also on Town’s radar, although they’ll likely have competition for him from a range of Championship clubs including Derby County, Birmingham City, Swansea and Blackburn.

While Holy will likely enter the new season as Town’s first choie between the sticks, it’s understood that the Blues are keen to bring in someone to push him for the gloves.

As it stands, young stoppers Harry Wright and Adam Przybek would battle it out for the reserve keeper role.

The transfer window officially opens tomorrow, with a striker top of Town’s summer hit list.

