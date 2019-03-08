'I can't wait to meet my team-mates and play at Portman Road' - Holy itching to get Ipswich career started

Tomas Holy will join Ipswich Town on a Bosman free transfer from Gillingham. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

New Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy is itching to get his Portman Road career off and running.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Goalkeeper Tomas Holy will sign a two-year deal with Ipswich Town when his contract at Gillingham expires next month. Photo: Ipswich Town FC Goalkeeper Tomas Holy will sign a two-year deal with Ipswich Town when his contract at Gillingham expires next month. Photo: Ipswich Town FC

The giant Czech goalkeeper, who stands at 6ft 9inch, has agreed a two-year deal with the Blues after opting to leave former club Gillingham.

The 27-year-old will meet his new team-mates for the first time on Monday, when the Town squad return for pre-season training, and the former Sparta Prague youngster can't wait to get started.

"I have looked around the stadium and it's massive. It's a massive club," Holy told the club website.

MORE: Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Ipswich Town have signed giant goalkeeper Tomas Holy. Ipswich Town have signed giant goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

"I can't wait to play here with a big crowd, a full house. It will be incredible.

"It's a big challenge for me, coming to a club like Ipswich but it's one I am ready for. It's the right move for me and I'm excited about getting pre-season going and meeting up with my new team-mates.

"I think Ipswich will enjoy League One and the potential is here to go higher up the leagues and I want to be part of it."

Holy is one of three new additions to have already arrived at Portman Road this summer, with released West Brom goalkeeper Adam Przybek also joining the goalkeeping ranks.

Scott Chalmers-Stevens, Tom Hadler and Tomas Holy work with the ball at feet in training. Picture: Scott Chalmers-Stevens Scott Chalmers-Stevens, Tom Hadler and Tomas Holy work with the ball at feet in training. Picture: Scott Chalmers-Stevens

MORE: New signing Holy is one of the world's goalkeeping giants... but he's not the tallest stopper on the planet

James Norwood has also arrived from Tranmere, signing a three-year deal.

Despite interest from at least four Championship clubs this summer, Bartosz Bialkowski will also be returning for pre-season training as things stand.

Millwall are understood to be leading the race for the Pole.