Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'I can't wait to meet my team-mates and play at Portman Road' - Holy itching to get Ipswich career started

PUBLISHED: 06:00 19 June 2019

Tomas Holy will join Ipswich Town on a Bosman free transfer from Gillingham. Photo: PA

Tomas Holy will join Ipswich Town on a Bosman free transfer from Gillingham. Photo: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

New Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy is itching to get his Portman Road career off and running.

Goalkeeper Tomas Holy will sign a two-year deal with Ipswich Town when his contract at Gillingham expires next month. Photo: Ipswich Town FCGoalkeeper Tomas Holy will sign a two-year deal with Ipswich Town when his contract at Gillingham expires next month. Photo: Ipswich Town FC

The giant Czech goalkeeper, who stands at 6ft 9inch, has agreed a two-year deal with the Blues after opting to leave former club Gillingham.

The 27-year-old will meet his new team-mates for the first time on Monday, when the Town squad return for pre-season training, and the former Sparta Prague youngster can't wait to get started.

"I have looked around the stadium and it's massive. It's a massive club," Holy told the club website.

MORE: Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Ipswich Town have signed giant goalkeeper Tomas Holy.Ipswich Town have signed giant goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

"I can't wait to play here with a big crowd, a full house. It will be incredible.

"It's a big challenge for me, coming to a club like Ipswich but it's one I am ready for. It's the right move for me and I'm excited about getting pre-season going and meeting up with my new team-mates.

"I think Ipswich will enjoy League One and the potential is here to go higher up the leagues and I want to be part of it."

Holy is one of three new additions to have already arrived at Portman Road this summer, with released West Brom goalkeeper Adam Przybek also joining the goalkeeping ranks.

Scott Chalmers-Stevens, Tom Hadler and Tomas Holy work with the ball at feet in training. Picture: Scott Chalmers-StevensScott Chalmers-Stevens, Tom Hadler and Tomas Holy work with the ball at feet in training. Picture: Scott Chalmers-Stevens

MORE: New signing Holy is one of the world's goalkeeping giants... but he's not the tallest stopper on the planet

James Norwood has also arrived from Tranmere, signing a three-year deal.

Despite interest from at least four Championship clubs this summer, Bartosz Bialkowski will also be returning for pre-season training as things stand.

Millwall are understood to be leading the race for the Pole.

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two homes hit by lightning during fierce overnight storms in Suffolk

Lightning sotrms hit Suffolk overnight. Picture: PETER CUTTS

Swim school finance manager swindled £32k to ‘keep wolf from door’

The fraud was exposed after Julie Jenkins handed in her notice Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Passengers to face severe delays this summer if pay strike goes ahead, union warns

Unite trade union has warned easyJet passengers could be hit if workers vote to strike against Stobart Aviation Services. Photo: PA Images.

‘There is nothing I can say. I’m guilty’

Alexander Gibb was seen hiding drugs in a crisp packet while visiting his brother at HMP Highpoint in Stradishall Picture: ARCHANT

‘I can’t wait to meet my team-mates and play at Portman Road’ - Holy itching to get Ipswich career started

Tomas Holy will join Ipswich Town on a Bosman free transfer from Gillingham. Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists