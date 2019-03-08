'I can't wait to meet my team-mates and play at Portman Road' - Holy itching to get Ipswich career started
PUBLISHED: 06:00 19 June 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
New Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy is itching to get his Portman Road career off and running.
The giant Czech goalkeeper, who stands at 6ft 9inch, has agreed a two-year deal with the Blues after opting to leave former club Gillingham.
The 27-year-old will meet his new team-mates for the first time on Monday, when the Town squad return for pre-season training, and the former Sparta Prague youngster can't wait to get started.
"I have looked around the stadium and it's massive. It's a massive club," Holy told the club website.
"I can't wait to play here with a big crowd, a full house. It will be incredible.
"It's a big challenge for me, coming to a club like Ipswich but it's one I am ready for. It's the right move for me and I'm excited about getting pre-season going and meeting up with my new team-mates.
"I think Ipswich will enjoy League One and the potential is here to go higher up the leagues and I want to be part of it."
Holy is one of three new additions to have already arrived at Portman Road this summer, with released West Brom goalkeeper Adam Przybek also joining the goalkeeping ranks.
James Norwood has also arrived from Tranmere, signing a three-year deal.
Despite interest from at least four Championship clubs this summer, Bartosz Bialkowski will also be returning for pre-season training as things stand.
Millwall are understood to be leading the race for the Pole.