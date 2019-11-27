'I always stay out of penalties at training, I hate it... I'm not that type of keeper' - Hero Holy and his unusual spot kick routines

Tomas Holy makes a crucial save from a Joe Jacobson penalty. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Tomas Holy has admitted his penalty heroics took him completely by surprise given he puts very little work into spot kick practice at Ipswich Town's training ground.

Tomas Holy pictured during Town's 1-0 win over Lincoln City in the FA Cup first round replay Photo: ROSS HALLS Tomas Holy pictured during Town's 1-0 win over Lincoln City in the FA Cup first round replay Photo: ROSS HALLS

The big Czech goalkeeper rescued a point for the Blues as he stuck up a big left hand to keep Joe Jacobson's penalty out in the final minutes of Town's 0-0 draw with Wycombe, before celebrating wildly in front of the North Stand.

This was the third time Holy has kept a penalty out since moving to England in 2017, but given the fact he refuses to work on penalties at training or research potential spot-kick takers prior to games, he admitted his stop was a 'mixture of instinct and gambling'.

He follows team-mate Will Norris in stopping a penalty this season, after the Wolves loanee denied Tyler Walker of Lincoln in the FA Cup, but the two goalkeeper's approaches could not be more different.

Tomas Holy in action during Town's 1-0 win over Lincoln City in the FA Cup first round replay Photo: ROSS HALLS Tomas Holy in action during Town's 1-0 win over Lincoln City in the FA Cup first round replay Photo: ROSS HALLS

"Of course I'm very happy because the boys worked so hard and if they'd scored at this time it would have been so difficult to get back into the game," Holy said.

"I'm very glad for the people in the stands because they made an absolutely incredible atmosphere. It's such an emotional thing.

"But there is one big difference between both penalties. Will (Norris) knew what he was doing and I didn't. It was instinct/gambling and that's the one difference. Both were very important because they meant a lot.

"I am not the penalty type. I think that was my third saved penalty in my life so that's another reason I am so happy.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has split game time between Tomas Holy and Will Norris. Picture: ROSS HALLS Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has split game time between Tomas Holy and Will Norris. Picture: ROSS HALLS

"I always stay out of the penalties at training because I hate it.

"If someone asks me to do some there I'll say 'No, it'll never happen. I'm out'.

"I'm not that type of goalkeeper and I really don't like it. This one wasn't too bad and I don't care how it happens, I just want it to stay out of the goal.

"To be fair it was quite a good save but I have no idea how I did it or anything."

Holy was disappointed to drop points at home for the second time in four days, following the 2-2 draw with Blackpool on Saturday, but the goalkeeper isn't allowing himself or his team-mates to get too down.

"It's so disappointing because we've dropped two points at home but there are also positives because the boys worked hard as hell and left absolutely everything on the pitch," he said.

"In my opinion we deserved more than just one point from this game but we couldn't have given more. The boys played really good and I'm proud of them. We have to take the positives from this and translate them into another game.

"There is no point being disappointed because we are not even halfway through the season and there are still too many games left to play.

"There's no reason to be disappointed because there are many, many in play and we have two games in hand. We can still handle it."