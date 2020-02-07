E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lambert has made his goalkeeping decision ahead of Sunderland visit

PUBLISHED: 10:42 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 07 February 2020

Ipswich Town goalkeepers Tomas Holy and Will Norris are both vying for a starting spot. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert knows who will start in goal which Ipswich take on Sunderland tomorrow.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert must choose whether to start Tomas Holy or Will Norris at Sunderland. Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Town boss must choose between Will Norris and Tomas Holy, who have each featured 19 times for the Blues this season.

Holy started the season before losing his place in October, with Norris the regular league custodian since then, with his last outing including the error which led to Peterborough's second goal on Saturday as Sammie Szmodics robbed him of possession before turning the ball into an empty net.

"I know who will play," Lambert said of his big goalkeeping decision. "I know the team that will play so we'll see how everybody is this morning.

"The lads will know tomorrow who's going to start.

MORE: Garbutt and Bishop blows but better news on Huws and Vincent-Young ahead of Sunderland visit

"Tomas found himself out of the team and Will came in and did really well for us, so there's no problem with that. But he might think now might be a chance for him to play.

"We have two good goalkeepers."

Lambert also rejected suggestions he had been under pressure from Wolves, his former club, to play Norris during his loan to Portman Road.

"Will's been really good and I know Wolves well up there," he said. "There's nothing like that."

On the rest of his team selection, Lambert said: "I know the system that will play and the team that will play so we'll see how everyone is..

"We need to be more solid than we have been. We've played really well up until the last two games so we need to get back on it."

