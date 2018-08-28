Video

‘The chance to join another great football club was one I couldn’t miss’ - Walker on move to Ipswich

Jimmy Walker has joined Ipswich Town as goalkeeping coach. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

New goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker says moving to Ipswich Town was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

Goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker has joined Pual Lambert's backroom team at Portman Road. Picture: ITFC Goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker has joined Pual Lambert's backroom team at Portman Road. Picture: ITFC

The former Walsall and West Ham goalkeeper, who was between the sticks for the Hammers as they beat Ipswich in the 2004/05 Championship play-offs, moved to Portman Road yesterday having started the season with Sunderland.

He played under new Blues boss Paul Lambert at Colchester, making 16 appearances in 2008/09 and is delighted to be reunited with the Scot - in a move which also means he is able to be closer to his family.

Walker, who was clearly a popular figure at the Stadium of Light, took to social media yesterday to thank his former club and reveal his excitement regarding his move to Suffolk.

“Firstly thanku everyone for the amazing messages...been a whirlwind last few days I will try and get back to everyone that took their time to send me well wishes and some not so well wishes.. Thanku all means a lot to me,” he wrote on Twitter.

“2nd this was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make @SunderlandAFC. What an fantastic few months...amazing football club with proper people...I honestly loved every minute. I’ve no doubt yous will get the success you deserve.

“3rd.. To be close to my boys and a chance to join another great football club @Official_ITFC was an opportunity I cudnt miss.. A massive challenge ahead but one I’m really looking forward too.”

Walker worked under Danny Cowley at Lincoln and was on the staff as the Imps knocked Ipswich out of the FA Cup in January 2017. Picture: PA Walker worked under Danny Cowley at Lincoln and was on the staff as the Imps knocked Ipswich out of the FA Cup in January 2017. Picture: PA

He may only have been at Sunderland since the summer, but the former goalkeeper clearly made a big impact at the League One club.

New Blues boss Lambert has spoken of his desire to make Town’s Playford Road training base a ‘fun’ place to work, with the farewell video posted by Sunderland showing just how Walker will contribute to that.

Walker began his coaching career with Peterborough in 2013 and had spells with Gillingham and Lincoln City before joining The Black Cats this summer to work alongside new boss Jack Ross.

As a player, Walker made more than 450 appearances for Walsall while also turning out for West Ham United and Colchester United among other clubs.

He is the fourth addition to Lambert’s backroom staff along with Stuart Taylor, Jim Henry and Matt Gill.

Walker spent the majority of his career at Walsall where he became the Saddlers' record appearance maker. Picture: PA Walker spent the majority of his career at Walsall where he became the Saddlers' record appearance maker. Picture: PA