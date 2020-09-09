One Ipswich Town fan offered chance to attend Wigan opener under new ‘Golden Ticket’ initiative

One Ipswich Town fan will be given the opportunity to watch Sunday’s League One opener against Wigan Athletic from the directors box after the club launched a ‘golden ticket’ initiative.

The Blues have begun their season behind-closed-doors due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and it is yet to be confirmed exactly when supporters will be permitted to return to Portman Road.

However, one deserving fan will be able to attend this weekend, with the club looking to reward a fan who ‘has gone above and beyond’ during the coronavirus pandemic.

A club statement, revealing the initiative, said: “Following on from the successful Community Champion scheme which over the last five years has seen more than a 100 individuals carry out the matchball at Portman Road in recognition of selfless acts in the community, the Club are launching the Golden Ticket initiative while Covid restrictions are in place.

“The Golden Ticket winner will watch the game from the Directors’ Box - with social distancing in place of course! All we need now is that first winner.

“So if you know someone who has gone above and beyond during the pandemic and follows the Town, then please email dan.palfrey@itfc.co.uk with full details of why that person deserves to be nominated. Please include their full name, address and contact details.

“With the Club having to follow strict Covid-19 guidelines, the winner will not be allowed to be accompanied while at the stadium so unfortunately the initiative can only be open to over 18s.

“All nominations must be received by 5.30pm on Thursday, 10 September and the first Golden Ticket winner will be announced on the club website and social media channels on Friday.”

It is hoped supporters will be able to return to Portman Road in limited numbers at the start of October, but no date has been confirmed. It is not yet clear what impact the government’s move to limit social gatherings to no more than seven people will have on the potential return of fans.