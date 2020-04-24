E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fans name the greatest loan player in Ipswich Town history

24 April, 2020 - 06:00
Ipswich Town fans have been voting for their favourite-ever loan player - with Gio Dos Santos and Martijn Reuser both featuring highly. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town fans have named their best-ever loanee – with a razor-thin margin between the top two.

The Blues have had some cracking players on loan over the years, with our poll listing 11 of the best.

And super-talented Mexican forward Giovani Dos Santos took the title with 27% of the votes, just edging out Town legend Jim Magilton on 24%.

There were just six votes between them.

Former Barcelona youth player Dos Santos arrived on loan from Spurs in March 2009 and saw action in eight games, scoring four goals.

He actually netted the last time Town beat bitter rivals Norwich, all the way back on April 19, 2009, in a 3-2 triumph at Portman Road.

Jim Magilton attracted a lot of votes in our best loanee pollJim Magilton attracted a lot of votes in our best loanee poll

Gio went on to play for Mallorca, Villareal and the LA Galaxy.

Magilton, in contrast, spent a much longer time at Portman Road.

He arrived from Sheffield Wednesday in January 1999, and few could have predicted that he would go on to become a Town legend.

The creative Irishman played 11 games on loan, scoring once, and impressed so much that there was a clamour for him to make the move permanent.

He duly did, signing full-time for £682,5000 in March and going on to lead the Blues into the Premier League the following season.

The man simply called Magic made more than 300 appearances for Town as a player, before also leading the club as manager.

One of Magilton’s team-mates in that promotion-winning side, Martijn Reuser, came third in our poll on 16%.

He arrived from Ajax to bolster the promotion push in March 2000.

Largely coming off the bench, the Dutchman would go on to write his name into Town history with some vital goals, including the promotion-sealing strike at Wembley in that famous play-off final win over Barnsley.

He scored six goals in 14 games as the Blues returned to the Premier League.

He signed permanently that summer, and went on to score another 15 goals for the Blues before departing in 2004.

Tom Lawrence and Sixto Peralta were tied for fourth spot, with 8% of the vote.

