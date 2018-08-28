Rain

Ipswich Town Group Chat: What’s on Paul Lambert’s office walls, and which former coaching candidate wanted to tear down Town’s history?

PUBLISHED: 16:42 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:42 22 November 2018

(L-R) Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Mark Heath during the latest Ipswich Town Group Chat at Archant Towers. Picture: ARCHANT

(L-R) Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Mark Heath during the latest Ipswich Town Group Chat at Archant Towers. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town are back in action tomorrow night, live on Sky – so we’re back talking all things Blues and taking your questions in the latest Ipswich Town Group Chat.

Clad in matching black jumpers, Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson discuss the latest news from Portman Road, update viewers on their unintentional lock-in after watching several young Town talents at Colchester on Monday and look ahead to the West Brom clash.

Andy and Stu also discuss their chat with Paul Lambert this week, whom Town could sign in the upcoming transfer window and the latest fitness update on Emyr Huws and Teddy Bishops.

The trio take your questions too, ranging from their FIFA-playing pasts, Peter Crouch as a possible transfer target and much more.

Watch the video for the whole chat, and make sure you like our Kings of Anglia Facebook page for more great Ipswich Town content.

‘Paul gets it... he wants a buzzing cauldron with non-stop chanting’ - Lambert meets fans to help improve atmosphere

14:38 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert invited a group of Ipswich Town fans to Playford Road. Picture: BLUE ACTION

Paul Lambert met with a group of Ipswich Town fans earlier this week to discuss ways of improving the atmosphere inside Portman Road.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Town beat Inter Milan in the UEFA Cup

12:14 Ross Halls
Town beat Inter Milan on this day in 2001

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features a famous win over Italian giants Inter Milan.

‘We must show we can play good, attacking and intense football’ - Bialkowski wants Town to impress

12:03 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski is enjoying life at Portman Road under Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Bartosz Bialkowski believes he and his team-mates have a duty to show a bumper home crowd their brand of ‘good, attacking and intense’ football when they host West Bromwich Albion.

‘He’s got to leave potential at the door and leave a mark’ - Lambert on Bishop return and Huws setback

06:00 Andy Warren
Teddy Bishop has played just 24 minutes of football for Ipswich Town this season. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Paul Lambert has challenged Teddy Bishop to make his mark as the midfielder continues his bid for fitness following three injury-hit seasons.

‘I was never told anything... at least have the bravery to tell me’ - Bart on being dropped by Hurst for Norwich clash

Yesterday, 14:24 Andy Warren
Bartosz Bialkowski is back in the team after being dropped by Paul Hurst earlier in the season. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski discussed being left out of the team by former boss Paul Hurst, new coach Jimmy Walker and Paul Lambert’s positive impact when he spoke to the media this afternoon.

‘He’s a centre-half’ - Lambert on Donacien’s role

Yesterday, 18:10 Andy Warren
Janoi Donacien is a central defender in Paul Lambert's eyes. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert sees Janoi Donacien as a central defender.

‘I just go with my own eye’ - Lambert confirms Graham loan will be cut short in January

Yesterday, 15:41 Andy Warren
Jordan Graham's loan at Ipswich Town is set to be cut short in January. Picture: ITFC

Paul Lambert has confirmed Jordan Graham is no longer in his plans at Ipswich Town with the winger’s loan set to be cut short in January.

‘He’s been very, very good’ - Evans to speak to Knudsen regarding new deal following Lambert recommendation

Yesterday, 15:04 Andy Warren
Jonas Knudsen is out of contract this summer. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has told owner Marcus Evans that he believes defender Jonas Knudsen is worthy of a new contract.

Video Watch: ‘We’re stronger together’ - Town boss Lambert’s appeal to fans ahead of West Brom clash

Yesterday, 13:52 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of the Friday night clash with West Bromwich Albion, and discussed the importance of the club’s fans creating a rocking Portman Road atmosphere as they try to escape the drop zone.

