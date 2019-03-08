Ipswich Town Group Chat: Judge signs, will Keane be next and what will Town’s starting 11 be next season?
PUBLISHED: 16:00 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 05 April 2019
Archant
It’s been a busy week at Portman Road - we discussed it all, plus took your questions on our weekly Ipswich Town Group Chat.
Town scribes Stuart Watson and Andy Warren sat down with Mark Heath to disect the news, topped, of course, by mercurial midfielder Alan Judge signing a new deal at the club this lunchtime.
MORE: Judge signs new deal at Town
The boys discuss the impact of that and how he may fare in League One next season – Town looking certain to be relegated – plus a range of other news from the week, including Lambert’s cryptic comments about his future post-Hull City loss and how he handled that at yesterday’s press conference.
MORE: Dozzell on his frustating season
As ever, there’s also plenty of your questions – including Will Keane’s future, Lambert’s less than stellar record and how Town could line up next season.
What do you think? Leave a comment below!