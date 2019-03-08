Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Ipswich Town Group Chat: Judge signs, will Keane be next and what will Town’s starting 11 be next season?

PUBLISHED: 16:00 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 05 April 2019

Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Mark Heath hosted another edition of Ipswich Town Group Chat

Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Mark Heath hosted another edition of Ipswich Town Group Chat

Archant

It’s been a busy week at Portman Road - we discussed it all, plus took your questions on our weekly Ipswich Town Group Chat.

Town scribes Stuart Watson and Andy Warren sat down with Mark Heath to disect the news, topped, of course, by mercurial midfielder Alan Judge signing a new deal at the club this lunchtime.

MORE: Judge signs new deal at Town

The boys discuss the impact of that and how he may fare in League One next season – Town looking certain to be relegated – plus a range of other news from the week, including Lambert’s cryptic comments about his future post-Hull City loss and how he handled that at yesterday’s press conference.

MORE: Dozzell on his frustating season

As ever, there’s also plenty of your questions – including Will Keane’s future, Lambert’s less than stellar record and how Town could line up next season.

What do you think? Leave a comment below!

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man dies after lorry crash on A14

The incident happened on the on-slip road at junction 43 of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man found guilty of starting £1.8m blaze after his pregnant girlfriend left him

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Halesworth Picture: Amy Smith/Archant.

Weird Suffolk: Was Denham Suffolk’s most-haunted village?

Denham Hall pictured by C.E.Jarman in the book

Cars worth £34,000 stolen from Suffolk dealer

A BMW M140i worth £21,000 was stolen. Picture: SIMON SHIELD

Airport growth critics hit out at Ryanair pollution rise

Campaigners are to claim Ryanair is one of Europe's biggest polluters in a fresh legal bid against the expansion of Stansted airport Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists