Ipswich Town Group Chat: Dream midfields, Wigan trip, Lambert’s ban and the last chance saloon

PUBLISHED: 15:27 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 22 February 2019

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson presented the most recent Ipswich Town Group Chat

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson presented the most recent Ipswich Town Group Chat

Archant

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren hosted another episode of Ipswich Town Group Chat ahead of this weekend’s visit to Wigan.

This week we discuss the visit to Wigan, the impact of Paul Lambert’s touchline ban and pick our ideal Ipswich Town midfields.

Then, there’s the all important predictions.

The Blues are nine points adrift of safety and are at the foot of the Championship table, heading into a game against a side Paul Lambert’s men beat 1-0 at Portman Road in December.

Lambert knows his side need to start winning games if they are to have any chance of survival.

“If we can do that in the next few weeks, then great,” he said. “As I’ve said before, we’re not a team that look like we’re clutching at things, look disorganised and you think ‘where’s the next one coming from?’.

“We’re more than capable of winning games the way we’re playing and that’s a great thing. I think the fans believe in it, we believe that we can go and win games and let’s see what happens.”

He added: “Winning is a great habit to get onto. If you get winning and get momentum, it’s a great thing.

“And, as I said before, playing-wise I couldn’t ask any more than the way they’re playing. Take our chances, but we were in the game, we’ve got a helluva fight amongst us at the minute and if we keep doing what we’re doing, then let’s see what happens.”

