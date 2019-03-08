Video

Ipswich Town Group Chat: Chambers’ future, Lambert’s ‘cleanse’ and pricing season tickets

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson hosted another Ipswich Town Group Chat Archant

This week we covered a string of Ipswich Town topics ahead of this weekend’s with West Bromwich Albion.

The Blues are 12 points adrift of safety in the Championship, following last weekend’s 2-1 home loss to Reading.

With relegation seeingly a certainty, Paul Lambert discussed his vision for rebuilding Ipswich in the summer. We take a look at that here.

We also discuss the pros and cons of Luke Chambers’ rumoured move to Chicago Fire and the contract situations regarding Myles Kenlock and Josh Emmanuel.

We also get into the debate regarding season ticket prices.

Watch the video above or, to get involved in the next Group Chat, follow our Facebook page.