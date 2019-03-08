Video

Ipswich Town Group Chat: Transfer targets, strikers, keeping Collins and potential interest in young stars

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson hosted another episode of Ipswich Town Group Chat. Archant

The Blues return from the international break with a game against Hull City, with Paul Lambert’s men sitting 13 points adrift of Championship safety with eight games remaining.

We look ahead to the game here, particularly in regard to Jarrod Bowen who has scored 21 goals for the Tigers this season.

Also discussed is the possibility of keeping hold of James Collins, Trevoh Chalobah and Matthew Pennington, as well as the prospect of Luke Woolfenden breaking through into the first-team.

Teddy Bishop and Jack Lankester are also discussed, as is the prospect of bouncing back from the third tier at the first time of asking.

