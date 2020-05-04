The 18 Ipswich Town icons honoured inside Portman Road’s South Stand

Kieron Dyer and Jason Dozzell now both have banners in the South Stand. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A host of Ipswich Town icons from recent years have been honoured on the Portman Road concourses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Town have installed a legends mural in the North Stand, painted by local artist Sally Jackson. Picture; ITFC Ipswich Town have installed a legends mural in the North Stand, painted by local artist Sally Jackson. Picture; ITFC

The Blues have been working to recognise the club’s great history throughout their Portman Road stadium in recent months, including a mural inside the North Stand entitled ‘Ipswich Town – home of legends’.

In the days immediately before football was suspended due to the coronavirus crisis, 18 of Ipswich’s most iconic players were honoured inside the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand lower concourse, with banners flying from the ceiling.

Largely made up of players from the 1990s through to the modern day, the banners also feature Ramsey’s title-winners in ‘62 through to Sir Bobby Robson’s FA Cup winners in 1978.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Much-criticised North Stand roof at Portman Road to get long-overdue clean

The full list of players appearing is: Pablo Counago, Martijn Reuser, Kieron Dyer Mick Mills, David Johnson (Burley era), Luke Chambers, Jason Dozzell, Mauricio Taricco, Geraint Williams, Micky Stockwell, the 1962 champions, Darren Bent, Darren Ambrose, Jon Walters, Daryl Murphy, Fabian Wilnis, Shefki Kuqi, Kevin Beattie and Allan Hunter.

The banners precede the ‘12 pillars of Ipswich Town’ which will see a dozen players enshrined onto pillars in the stand as voted for by supporters.

Those players are: John Wark, Matt Holland, Mick Mills, Terry Butcher, Paul Mariner, Kevin Beattie, George Burley, Ray Crawford, Arnold Muhren, Frans Thijssen, Marcus Stewart and Jim Magilton.

Furthermore, the exterior of the Cobbold Stand is set to be the home of a mural depicting the history of Ipswich Town, while the statue of Kevin Beattie has been completed and will be unveiled in the coming months. It will sit diagonally opposite the club’s Planet Blue shop.