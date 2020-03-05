Podcast: Dyer and Vincent-Young discuss Tottenham, Colchester, being rejected by Hurst, life at Town and much more

Kieron Dyer spoke with Ipswich Town wing-back Kane Vincent-Young for the first in a new series of podcasts. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

In the first of a new series, former Ipswich Town, Newcastle United and England star Kieron Dyer chats to current Blues player Kane Vincent-Young.

The two discuss Vincent-Young's start to life at Tottenham, his beginnings at Colchester, being rejected by Paul Hurst at Ipswich and his fast start to life at Portman Road.

