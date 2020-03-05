E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Podcast: Dyer and Vincent-Young discuss Tottenham, Colchester, being rejected by Hurst, life at Town and much more

PUBLISHED: 17:11 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 05 March 2020

Kieron Dyer spoke with Ipswich Town wing-back Kane Vincent-Young for the first in a new series of podcasts. Picture: ARCHANT

Kieron Dyer spoke with Ipswich Town wing-back Kane Vincent-Young for the first in a new series of podcasts. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

In the first of a new series, former Ipswich Town, Newcastle United and England star Kieron Dyer chats to current Blues player Kane Vincent-Young.

The two discuss Vincent-Young's start to life at Tottenham, his beginnings at Colchester, being rejected by Paul Hurst at Ipswich and his fast start to life at Portman Road.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

GOOGLE PODCASTS

Luke Woolfenden is the cover start of the latest edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, with the Ipswich defender discussing why he's so laid back, his loan to Swindon, his Ipswich upbringing and much, much more. There are also interviews with former Ipswich Town young goalkeeper Nick Pope, ex-Blue Gavin Johnson, plus Steve Mellen, Diary of a Tractor Girl, Portman Pete and Dear Judy. It's available to order now with free delivery.

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Lambert fully expected to lead Blues in Coventry clash despite Warnock being linked with Ipswich once again

Neil Warnock (inset) has been linked with the Ipswich Town job currently held by Paul Lambert. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Drunken clubber attacked women in nightclub fracas

The attack took place inside and outside Infinity nightclub, in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Lambert fully expected to lead Blues in Coventry clash despite Warnock being linked with Ipswich once again

Neil Warnock (inset) has been linked with the Ipswich Town job currently held by Paul Lambert. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

School inspectors fear children are ‘not receiving a good education’

The two school's that combined to form Brightlingsea Junior and Infant School previously had Outstanding and Good ratings - the new school is now Requires Improvement Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Podcast: Dyer and Vincent-Young discuss Tottenham, Colchester, being rejected by Hurst, life at Town and much more

Kieron Dyer spoke with Ipswich Town wing-back Kane Vincent-Young for the first in a new series of podcasts. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town’s nine to nurture... the academy products who have made their debuts this season

Armando Dobra, Liam Gibbs and Tawanda Chirewa have all made their Ipswich Town debuts this season. Picture: ARCHANT

Major Ipswich road to close for THREE months

A major three month roadworks project is due to close the A1071 in Ipswich, both ways between London Road and Hadleigh Road between April 14 and July 14 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man arrested after late-night fight outside music venue

The fight happened outside the Apex in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24