'We are there to bond' - Skuse on Town's time in Germany

Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse says the club's training camp in Germany will be vital for team bonding.

The Blues departed Suffolk on Thursday and will play their opening friendly of 2019 against newly-promoted Bundesliga side SC Paderborn 07 this afternoon (4pm UK time).

Then, following seven more days at a remote base near the Dutch border, Paul Lambert's men will play in the four-team Interwetten Cup - against Fortuna Dusseldorf, then either FC Utrecht or hosts Meppen.

"I'd love to say it's been really enjoyable... but it isn't!" joked Skuse, when asked how the first few days of pre-season training had been.

"It's very much about getting in the miles and the hard work done.

"The (fitness) testing scores have been fantastic and the lads are looking in great shape. And we've got the balls out a little bit earlier than expected."

Skuse, along with captain Luke Chambers, will be one of the veterans of the squad as a young Blues outfit looks to bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Striker James Norwood and keeper Tomas Holy are the only major additions so far this transfer window.

"We're under the instructions that it's 10 days in which we're very much in a close-knit environment," said Skuse. "That's going to be brilliant for the new lads that have come in and some of the younger lads who have not been on pre-season trips.

"There will be no distractions close by. We are there to bond. I've been asked to do a couple of my very famous quizzes which the lads will love! "