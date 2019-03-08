'Big' clubs in League One: Those that have begun to yo-yo

Matt Holland was relegated with Charlton in 2009, while Kieffer Moore's goals helped Barnsley to promotion this season. Picture: PA Archant

Ipswich Town will soon play third-tier football for the first time since 1956/57. STUART WATSON looks at how other 'big' clubs fared in League One. Part two: Those that have begun to yo-yo...

Alan Pardew was sacked in 2008/09 as Charlton were relegated to League One. Photo: PA Alan Pardew was sacked in 2008/09 as Charlton were relegated to League One. Photo: PA

CHARLTON ATHLETIC

Prelude

Battled with Ipswich for promotion in the late 90s. Became an established mid-table Premier League side in the early 00s before returning to the Championship in 2007. Hadn't played in the third-tier since 1981...

First relegation - 2008/09

Started the season among the promotion favourites. Alan Pardew was sacked in November, with Phil Parkinson recruited from Colchester. Matt Holland's last season before retirement. Addicks finished rock-bottom, 12 points adrift of safety.

Position: 24th - W8 D15 L23 Pts 39

Charlton Athletic's Bradley Wright-Phillips celebrates scoring during the npower Football League One match at The Valley, London. Charlton Athletic's Bradley Wright-Phillips celebrates scoring during the npower Football League One match at The Valley, London.

Life in League One

Three seasons (2009-12). Finished: 4th, 13th, 1st.

First season: 4th (W23 D15 L8 Pts 84)

Mark Hudson sold to Cardiff for £1m. Christian Dailly and Frazer Richardson arrive on frees. Looked destined for top two, but late slump saw a fourth-place finish. Lose on penalties to Swindon in play-off semis. Demoralising cup exits to Northwich Victoria and Hereford United.

Second season: 13th (W15 D14 L17 Pts 59)

Jonjo Shelvey sold to Liverpool (£1.7m). Captain Nicky Bailey moves to Middlesbrough (£1.4m). Gary Doherty, Alan McCormack and Johnnie Jackson signed on frees. Parkinson sacked by new owners in January with team fifth. Former player Chris Powell appointed. Win just two of last 19 games to finish mid-table.

Third season: 1st (W30 D11 L5 Pts 101)

Charlton fans protest against owner Roland Duchatelet following relegation back to League One. Photo: PA Charlton fans protest against owner Roland Duchatelet following relegation back to League One. Photo: PA

Massive summer revamp. New-look side includes Ben Hamer, Michael Morrison, Yann Kermorgant, Rhoys Wiggins and Dale Stephens. Bradley Wright-Phillips scores 22 goals in his first full season following January switch from league rivals Plymouth. Finish eight points clear at the top ahead of both Sheffield clubs.

Second relegation - 2015/16

Finish ninth in first season back at Championship level. Roland Duchatelet buys the club in January 2014, sacks Powell and proceeds to hire and fire a string of foreign managers from, or with links to, his homeland of Belgium. Jose Riga, Bob Peeters, Guy Luzon, Karel Fraeye, Riga (again) all come and go during a chaotic period.

Position: 22nd - W9 D13 L24 Pts 40

Life in League One

Charlton Athletic staff and players celebrate after beating Sunderland in this season's League One Play-Off Final. Photo: PA Charlton Athletic staff and players celebrate after beating Sunderland in this season's League One Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Three seasons (2016-2019). Finished: 13th, 6th, 3rd

First season: 13th (W14 D18 L14 Pts 60)

Ademola Lookman sold to Everton for £11m. Little money reinvested. Summer appointment Russell Slade lasts until November. Finish mid-table under Karl Robinson having never looked in contention.

Second season: 6th (20 D11 L15 Pts 71)

Star man Ricky Holmes sold to Sheffield United in January. Robinson, disillusioned by budget constraints, resigns in March. Finish sixth before losing to Shrewsbury in the play-off semis.

Third season: 3rd (W26 D10 L10 Pts 88)

Caretaker boss Lee Bowyer gets the job full-time in September. Lyle Taylor, signed from AFC Wimbledon, scores 25 goals in all competitions. Krystian Bielik (Arsenal) and Josh Cullen (West Ham) useful loans. Darren Pratley provides experience. Jonny Williams adds some spark in January.

Lose just twice in 2019, beating Doncaster on penalties in dramatic play-off semi-final and then Sunderland, via an injury-time winner, at Wembley.

Barnsley were relegated to League One following Danny Wilson's return in 2013/14. Photo: PA Barnsley were relegated to League One following Danny Wilson's return in 2013/14. Photo: PA

BARNSLEY

Prelude

Premier League club in 1997/98. Eight successive seasons in Championship between 2006 and 2014...

First relegation - 2013/14

David Flitcroft sacked in November and replaced by Danny Wilson, the latter returning to the job 15 years after his previous departure. Various loan players come and go.

Barnsley's Ashley Fletcher, Adam Hammill, Conor Hourihane and Sam Winnall celebrate winning the Johnstone's Paint Trophy at Wembley in their promotion season of 2015/16. Photo: PA Barnsley's Ashley Fletcher, Adam Hammill, Conor Hourihane and Sam Winnall celebrate winning the Johnstone's Paint Trophy at Wembley in their promotion season of 2015/16. Photo: PA

Position: 23rd - W9 D12 L25 Pts 39

Life in League One

Two seasons (2014-2016). Finished: 11th, 6th.

First season: 11th (W17 D11 L18 Pts 62)

Conor Hourihane, Sam Winnall and Josh Scowen signed. Wilson sacked in February. Lee Johnson appointed.

Second season: 6th (W22 D8 L16 Pts 74)

Mason Holgate moves to Everton (£2m). Alfie Mawson and Marc Roberts are astute signings. Johnson moves to Bristol City in February, Paul Heckingbottom made caretaker boss. Beat Oxford United in Football League Trophy Final, then seal promotion with victories against Walsall and Millwall in play-offs.

Barnsley were relegated back to League One under Portuguese boss Jose Morais. Photo: PA Barnsley were relegated back to League One under Portuguese boss Jose Morais. Photo: PA

Second relegation - 2017/18

Finish 14th in first season back in the Championship, but see silverware sold off as Mawson, Winnall, Hourihane and James Bree all depart. Club takeover sees a focus shift to statistical analysis. Heckingbottom takes Leeds job, Jose Morais replaces him. Clutch of signings from lower leagues, Scotland and abroad don't gel quick enough.

Position: 22nd - W9 D14 L23 Pts 41

Former Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore (centre) scored 19 goals as Barnsley secured second spot in League One. Photo: PA Former Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore (centre) scored 19 goals as Barnsley secured second spot in League One. Photo: PA

Life in League One

One season (2018/19). Finished: 2nd

Daniel Stendal takes over as manager. Cash in on Tom Bradshaw and Brad Potts in January. Sign loanee Cauley Woodrow permanently. He and Kieffer Moore both score 19 goals. Starting XI's average age is 24. Pip Sunderland Portsmouth to second spot.

Neil Lennon pictured during Bolton's relegation season of 2015/16. Photo: PA Neil Lennon pictured during Bolton's relegation season of 2015/16. Photo: PA

BOLTON WANDERERS

Prelude

Had 11 successive seasons in the Premier League between 2001 and 2012. Began to find life in the Championship increasingly tough...

Bolton's players and coaching staff celebrate promotion back to the Championship. Photo: PA Bolton's players and coaching staff celebrate promotion back to the Championship. Photo: PA

First relegation - 2015/16

Club is heavily in debt and under a transfer embargo. Five days after the Ken Anderson and Dean Holdsworth takeover, manager Neil Lennon is sacked - the team 11 points from safety with nine to play.

Position: 24th - W5 D15 L26 Pts 30

Life in League One

One season: 2016/17. Finished: 2nd

Phil Parkinson appointed. Big clear out. Rob Holding sold to Arsenal (£2.5m). Recruit several experienced players, including likes of Mark Beevers, Lewis Buxton, Sammy Ameobi, Adam Le Fondre and Jem Karacan, on frees and loans.

Promoted in second, 14 points behind champions Sheffield United and four ahead of both Scunthorpe and Fleetwood.

Bolton Wanderers fans protest against chairman and majority stakeholder Ken Anderson. Photo: PA Bolton Wanderers fans protest against chairman and majority stakeholder Ken Anderson. Photo: PA

Position: 2nd - W25 D11 L10 Pts 86

Second relegation - 2018/19

Last day escape in first season back in the Championship. Club goes to the High Court several times over an unpaid tax bill in season just gone. Players go on strike over repeated late pay. Don't even fulfil fixtures. Threat of liquidation still hangs over them. Could start next season with a hefty points deduction.

Position: 23rd - W8 D8 L30 Pts 32