Ipswich Town among clubs in discussions with Bury winger Mayor

Tranmere Rovers' (left-right) Adam Buxton, Bury's Danny Mayor, and Tranmere Rovers' Jay Harris in action during the Sky Bet League Two match at Prenton Park, Tranmere. PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town are one of several clubs in discussions with Bury winger Danny Mayor.

Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA Danny Mayor has spent six seasons at Bury. Photo: PA

TWTD has reported that the Blues are targeting the 28-year-old and we understand that some talks have taken place.

Mayor played a key role as the Shakers sealed automatic promotion in League Two title last season - scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists - but is soon to be out of contract at the financially stricken club.

He spent yesterday at Plymouth, who have already appointed Bury's promotion winning boss Ryan Lowe. The chance to be reunited with his former boss could appeal, but the Pilgrims were relegated to League Two on the final day of last season.

Tranmere, recently promoted to League One, have also been linked to the player, Mayor having had a brief loan spell at the Merseyside club back in 2009.

Town, who will start 2019/20 among the League One promotion favourites following their drop from the Championship, could be in a strong position to win the race for his signature. The player is now weighing up his options.

Mayor is primarily a left-winger, but can operate on the right or in behind the front man.

Blues boss Paul Lambert is keen to strengthen the left-side of his attack. Alan Judge, who prefers playing centrally, operated in that role towards the back end of last season. Danny Rowe and Jordan Roberts have returned from loan spells with Lincoln, but Lambert says he sees the latter as a striker.

Mayor, speaking to the Bury Times, says he was keen to extend his six-year stay at Gigg Lane.

He said: "When a bid comes in and you leave to further your career, that's one thing, but I've had to leave because the club's given me no option.

"They haven't offered me a deal, they don't look like they're going to, and they don't look like they want to pay any of the players. It's a mess. I've loved it there so it's a sad way to end. I'm devastated."

He added: "I've left it as long as I could, hoping to speak to the club and get it sorted, but I've heard nothing.

"Everyone knows I've just had a kid, it's close to home and I love the club so it would've been perfect for me.

"But it's got to the point where I have to start looking after myself because I haven't been paid for three months.

"It's a job and I've got to start earning wages to pay for my family. Teams are going back for pre-season now so I've got to look for a club and look forward to next season."

Mayor came through the ranks at hometown club Preston, making 64 senior appearances, before joining Sheffield Wednesday in 2012. He made just eight appearances for the Owls, a loan at Bury eventually turning into a permanent switch in 2014.

He was named League Two Player of the Year in 2014/15 and last season, after being nominated for the award, lost out to new Blues signing James Norwood (Tranmere).