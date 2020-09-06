Carabao Cup draw: Town will be at home in round two - to Premier League opposition!
PUBLISHED: 14:28 06 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 06 September 2020
The Carabao Cup draw took place this afternoon.
Ipswich Town will entertain Premier League Fulham in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
Town’s 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers yesterday, with goals from Freddie Sears (2) and Luke Chambers, sees them in the Second Round South draw.
And should they overcome the west Londoner’s, they will be at home again in round three - against Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday.
Round two is scheduled for September 15/16 – so that’s the midweek immediately after Town’s League One opener against Wigan at Portman Road and before a trip to Bristol Rovers.
Round three is scheduled for September 22/23 – after that trip to Bristol and before the visit of Rochdale.
Round four is scheduled for September 29/20 – after the game against Rochdale and before a trip to MK Dons.
The competition doesn’t then continue until December 22/23.
