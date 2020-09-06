E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Carabao Cup draw: Town will be at home in round two - to Premier League opposition!

PUBLISHED: 14:28 06 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 06 September 2020

A general view of the Carabao Cup. Photo: PA

The Carabao Cup draw took place this afternoon.

Ipswich Town will entertain Premier League Fulham in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Town’s 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers yesterday, with goals from Freddie Sears (2) and Luke Chambers, sees them in the Second Round South draw.

And should they overcome the west Londoner’s, they will be at home again in round three - against Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday.

Round two is scheduled for September 15/16 – so that’s the midweek immediately after Town’s League One opener against Wigan at Portman Road and before a trip to Bristol Rovers.

Round three is scheduled for September 22/23 – after that trip to Bristol and before the visit of Rochdale.

Round four is scheduled for September 29/20 – after the game against Rochdale and before a trip to MK Dons.

The competition doesn’t then continue until December 22/23.

Sports car firm in liquidation following dispute with Jaguar Land Rover

Suffolk Sportscars has gone into liquidation in part due to the threat of legal action by Jaguar Land Rover Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Human remains found in Sudbury are NOT Corrie’s, says mum

Corrie McKeague, who went missing following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Human remains discovered in Sudbury belong to ‘athletic man’, police confirm

Forensic teams in Sudbury after human remains were found Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Developer submits plans for 80 homes in small village

Hopkins Homes has submitted plans for 80 new homes in land known as Chapel Field in Grundisburgh Picture: HOPKINS HOMES

