Where Ipswich Town stand in the all-time Premier League spending list

Ipswich Town manager George Burley spent big money on Hermann Hreidarsson and Matteo Sereni during the Premier League years.

Ipswich Town spent £81million on transfer fees and wages during their years in the Premier League, according to a leading football finance expert.

Those figures come from Kieran Maguire, a lecturer in Football Finance in Liverpool and a published author on the subject, who has charted clubs’ spending since the Premier League began in 1992.

The figures show a total £47.4billion has been spent by the 49 clubs who have competed in the top flight since it was rebranded, with Ipswich’s total of £81m leaving them ranked 42nd. Only Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Bradford City, Blackpool, Barnsley Oldham and Swindon have spent less than the Blues.

By contrast, Town’s rivals Norwich have spent £350million with the Canaries spending more seasons in the top flight and having three stints in the league since the explosion of television money.

Ipswich’s five seasons in the Premier League saw them play the first three following the launch, before a two-season return from 2000 to 2002. The Blues broke their transfer record in each of their two summers as a Premier League side, firstly signing Hermann Hreidarsson for £4.5million from Wimbledon before topping that with the capture of Matteo Sereni (£4.7million) a year later. The Italian was earning in excess of £20,000 a week, representing a high point in the club’s wage-paying ability.

Topping the table are Chelsea on more than £5billion, largely since Roman Abramovich bought the club, ahead of Manchester United (£4.7billion) and relative newcomers to the top table Manchester City (£4.3billion).