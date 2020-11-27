Lambert provides fitness updates on Bishop, Norwood, Sears, Edwards and Nolan

Teddy Bishop walks off after being substituted early in the second half against Shrewsbury.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has provided a fitness update on a host of players ahead of tomorrow’s League One top-six clash with Charlton Athletic.

Mark McGuinness and Stephen Ward look concerned as Teddy Bishop receives attention.

Freddie Sears became the latest player to limp off in a game this season, the wide man going off midway through the first half of Tuesday night’s 3-0 home defeat to Hull.

“He’s got a strain in his hamstring that will probably keep him out for a couple of weeks,” said Lambert. “I don’t know, I need to speak to the medical team. We only found out yesterday afternoon. We need to see how Freddie is and hopefully it’s not too bad.”

Teddy Bishop (ankle), Gwion Edwards (hamstring), Jon Nolan (groin) and James Wilson (knee) have all suffered injuries in games or training over the last fortnight.

Asked if any of them might be back in time for next week’s away trips to Oxford United or Plymouth, Lambert replied: “I don’t think any of those guys will be back – certainly not Bish anyway. Nolo, I’m not so sure. Gwion is doing okay, but I wouldn’t envisage any of them coming back.”

On Bishop, he said: “It’s funny. I spoke to him the other day, obviously his ankle was really swollen, and he said it was the best he’s felt in five years, which is an incredible thing. He’s doing alright, but he’s going to be for a number of weeks.”

When asked whether that meant the midfielder might not be available until the new year, Lambert said: “Erm... I’m not sure. It’s going to be a few weeks. I don’t know how long.”

On centre-back Wilson, the Blues boss said: “He’s got a problem with his knee. It was a slight twist in training and he’s nicked his cartilage and bit. He’s doing okay, it’s settling down, but he’s still struggling with it.”

Kane Vincent-Young (Achilles), Flynn Downes (knee) and Cole Skuse (knee) remain longer-term absentees.

Lambert continued: “The whole midfield is virtually wiped out. The only one we’ve got back is Andre (Dozzell) and everyone else is wiped out. Your midfield is your engine room. But the guys have given me absolutely everything in their bodies. Whoever plays tomorrow I’m sure will do exactly the same.”

On Dozzell, who is available again after a serving three-game ban, Lambert said: “He takes that risk pass. Brett McGavin has done really well in there, but Andre is a little bit more advanced. I think now he’s starting to perform the way I think people in this football club and in this area thought he could. It’s just taken him a few years to find his feet. Now he’s starting to play.”

James Norwood produced a lively display leading the line in midweek, with that only his seventh competitive start of an injury-hit 2020.

“He was excellent,” said Lambert. “Hopefully he’s okay to go again. Yesterday he felt okay, so we’ll see how he is this morning.

“Aaron (Drinan) is a wee bit behind, he’s not really done much. Oli (Hawkins) and Kayden (Jackson) are the same. All four of the strikers are probably not up to 100% speed because every one of them has been out at certain times. But they’re getting there.”