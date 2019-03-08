E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Nolan and Edwards getting closer to returns but Lankester faces 'months' out with back problem

PUBLISHED: 09:41 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 09 August 2019

Jon Nolan and Gwion Edwards both were absent for all five of Ipswich Town's pre-season games. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Jon Nolan and Gwion Edwards both were absent for all five of Ipswich Town's pre-season games. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Gwion Edwards and Jon Nolan are getting closer to making their Ipswich Town returns but won't be ready in time for tomorrow's home clash with Sunderland, while Jack Lankester faces 'months' out with a back injury.

Neither player featured during pre-season due to the fact they carried injuries over from last season, with Edwards struggling with an on-running groin problem and Nolan dealing with a calf injury.

Both have been training with the first-team of late, though, with Lambert hoping for them to return soon.

"Gwion Edwards and Jon Nolan are close but they're not quite ready for Saturday," he said.

MORE: 'I've put a few quid behind the bar in the FanZone' - Town boss Lambert's gesture of thanks to Ipswich fans

"Nolan's done bits with the fitness guys and Gwion has started to train with us, so maybe's he's ahead of where Jon is. But they haven't kicked a ball (in pre-season).

You may also want to watch:

"We have a lot of games this month so I will change certain things. We need everybody at match speed."

Lambert revealed Jack Lankester still faces several months out as he continues to deal with the effects of a stress fracture in his back.

There's better news on Andre Dozzell, who returns to the squad after missing the victory at Burton with a knee injury, while Lambert is weighing up whether to bring Alan Judge back into the starting line-up.

MORE: We'll never know if Ross would have been a success at Ipswich... but he now comes to Portman Road as a man under pressure

"Judgey's only played 81 minutes in total during pre-season but he's in the squad," the Town boss said.

"I thought he did really well when he came on so we'll see."

Lambert also has captain Luke Chambers available again, with the skipper missing the win at Burton through suspension.

Teddy Bishop, Tristan Nydam, Toto Nsiala and Freddie Sears remain sidelined.

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Two teenagers in critical condition after being pulled from water near Clacton Pier

A 14-year-old has died after being pulled from the sea at Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

Most Read

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Two teenagers in critical condition after being pulled from water near Clacton Pier

A 14-year-old has died after being pulled from the sea at Clacton Picture: DANIEL KINGHAM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed: Inflated price agreed for council’s former HQ which ‘made affordable housing unviable’

Suffolk Coastal's headquarters in Melton Hill were sold in 2016 but have since suffered vandalism Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Nolan and Edwards getting closer to returns but Lankester faces ‘months’ out with back problem

Jon Nolan and Gwion Edwards both were absent for all five of Ipswich Town's pre-season games. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Don’t buy mattresses from pushy white van man, warn Trading Standards

Residents of Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds have reported being offered mattresses from the back of a white van (stock image) Picture: JUPITERIMAGES/GETTY

‘I’ve put a few quid behind the bar in the FanZone’ - Town boss Lambert’s gesture of thanks to Ipswich fans

Paul Lamberthas thanked the Ipswich Town fans for their support. Photo: Ross Halls

Channing Tatum and Jessie J reported to be the latest celebs to move to Suffolk

Jessie J has reportedly moved to Suffolk Picture: JEN O'NEILL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists