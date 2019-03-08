Nolan and Edwards getting closer to returns but Lankester faces 'months' out with back problem

Gwion Edwards and Jon Nolan are getting closer to making their Ipswich Town returns but won't be ready in time for tomorrow's home clash with Sunderland, while Jack Lankester faces 'months' out with a back injury.

Neither player featured during pre-season due to the fact they carried injuries over from last season, with Edwards struggling with an on-running groin problem and Nolan dealing with a calf injury.

Both have been training with the first-team of late, though, with Lambert hoping for them to return soon.

"Gwion Edwards and Jon Nolan are close but they're not quite ready for Saturday," he said.

"Nolan's done bits with the fitness guys and Gwion has started to train with us, so maybe's he's ahead of where Jon is. But they haven't kicked a ball (in pre-season).

"We have a lot of games this month so I will change certain things. We need everybody at match speed."

Lambert revealed Jack Lankester still faces several months out as he continues to deal with the effects of a stress fracture in his back.

There's better news on Andre Dozzell, who returns to the squad after missing the victory at Burton with a knee injury, while Lambert is weighing up whether to bring Alan Judge back into the starting line-up.

"Judgey's only played 81 minutes in total during pre-season but he's in the squad," the Town boss said.

"I thought he did really well when he came on so we'll see."

Lambert also has captain Luke Chambers available again, with the skipper missing the win at Burton through suspension.

Teddy Bishop, Tristan Nydam, Toto Nsiala and Freddie Sears remain sidelined.