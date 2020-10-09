Injury updates on Downes, Ward, Vincent-Young, Skuse and Nydam, plus when we might see Bennetts

Ipswich Town left-back Stephen Ward (right), pictured with fitness coach Jim Henry. Photo: Steve Waller Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert issued injury updates on several players at this morning’s pre-match press conference.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s League One match at Blackpool, here’s what the Blues boss had to say about the following players:

STEPHEN WARD

The 35-year-old left-back went off in the first half of last weekend’s 1-1 draw at MK Dons after feeling a twinge in his right Achilles.

“He is still a doubt for the weekend,” said Lambert. “We just have to get on with it. Myles (Kenlock) came in and did well, so there’s no problem there.

“Corrie (Ndaba) did well (at left-back) on Tuesday night (in the 2-0 home win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy), but one game doesn’t really change my way of thinking. It just gives me an idea of the kids and what they’re doing.

“Corrie did really, really well. That’s why we won’t let him out on loan at the minute until we know where Wardy is.

“The other night was a good game, we played really well, but we move on.

FLYNN DOWNES

The all-action midfielder hurt himself flying into a tackle at MK Dons and left the ground on crutches.

Lambert, who revealed on Tuesday night that the 21-year-old would be out for a coupe, of months, said: “He’s hurt his medial ligament a little bit. Hopefully he’s a quick healer. I spoke to him on the phone the other day and he’s doing alright.

COLE SKUSE

The long-serving midfielder suffered a knee injury in training ahead of the final pre-season game at Cambridge United. He underwent an operation ‘for a little clean up’ on Monday.

“We’re talking about three, four months with him,” said Lambert. “That’s a blow because that was just a slip on the grass. When you go from different surfaces on the training ground that can happen. We’ve lost Cole to just a pure accident and it’s an absolute blow.”

KANE VINCENT-YOUNG

The dynamic right-back is fast approaching a year out of competitive action. He returned from adductor surgery in pre-season, but is now sidelined with a ‘nagging Achilles’ problem.

“He’s doing okay, but I still don’t expect him back for a month or so,” said Lambert. “He’s doing better, but is still a bit off it.”

TRISTAN NYDAM

The homegrown midfielder suffered a nasty ankle break in a pre-season game at Notts County last summer. He underwent surgery to remove scar tissue in February and is now in the latter stages of his rehab.

“He’s doing alright after that horrific injury,” said Lambert. “He’s out running with the phyios, but there’s no pressure from me at all when he comes back. That lad has been out a long, long time. He isn’t just going to walk into the first team. It’ll be another season before he is anywhere near the first team, at least.”

JACK LANKESTER

Two back surgeries sidelined the young attacker for 20 months. Following sub appearances against Bristol Rovers and Rochdale, he completed 90 minutes of Tuesday night’s 2-0 home win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy.

Lambert said: “That was his first 90 minutes in nearly two years, which is a hell of a long time to not be playing football. He’s still short of total fitness, but the lad is doing really, really well. We’ve just got to watch how much he does.

“He can play wide and he can play as a 10. He’s a really talented footballer, but we’ve got to watch him. Those two injuries he had were not nice.”

KEANAN BENNETTS

The 21-year-old winger/forward arrived on loan from German side Borussia Monchengladbach last Friday.

“He only trained with us for the first day yesterday,” said Lambert. “He’s been with the fitness guys before that. It’s really early doors with him, but he looked alright, he looked okay. We’ll see how he is this morning and decide from there.”