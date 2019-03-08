Town have kept tabs on Gorrin but no offer for well-travelled Spanish midfielder

Ipswich Town have been keeping an eye on Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin but have not made a formal offer for his services, we understand.

The Blues were linked with the 25-year-old earlier this week, following his departure from Motherwell at the end of last season, while there is also interest from Championship clubs, teams in League One, and sides in Poland, Scotland and in America's Major League Soccer.

Portsmouth are among the clubs said to be interested in the Spaniard and there is a sense that a move to League One is the most likely destination for a player who has previously plyed his trade with Sunderland, as well as in New Zealand and Romania.

Ipswich have yet to make any kind of offer to the free agent, who operated primarily in a role in front of the back four, with Town boss Paul Lambert stating on a number of occasions his desire to early business this summer.

Gorrin only truly broke into the Motherwell side in January, with the Fir Park club winning eight and drawing two of the 13 games the Spaniard played in after the turn of the year.

After signing for Motherwell last summer, he said: "I like to tackle and be aggressive, but I like to have the ball as well. I know in Scotland you like to attack, and it's something I can do as well.

"Short term, I want to adjust to a new league and it will be different, maybe more physical. Then I'll see after that. I will take it step by step, get pre-season under my belt and then have a good season."

Prior to moving to Scotland, the globe-trotting midfielder played for Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe in Romania, Boavista in Portugal and Wellington Phoenix, the New Zealand side who play in Australia's A League.

He was a youth team player at Sunderland prior to that, having initially played his football on the island of Tenerife.

Ipswich are well stocked in central midfield, with Cole Skuse, Flynn Downes, Teddy Bishop, Jon Nolan, Tristan Nydam and Andre Dozzell all contracted, while Emyr Huws is still battling for full fitness due to an ongoing knee issue.