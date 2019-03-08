Partly Cloudy

Ipswich in strong position to sign 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

PUBLISHED: 16:33 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 15 May 2019

Ipswich Town are close to a deal for Tranmere striker James Norwood (left). Picture: PA

Ipswich Town are close to a deal for Tranmere striker James Norwood (left). Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town are in a strong position to sign Tranmere Rovers striker James Norwood.

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's play-off semi-final victory at Forest Green with Tranmere team-mate Jay Harris. Picture: PAJames Norwood celebrates Tranmere's play-off semi-final victory at Forest Green with Tranmere team-mate Jay Harris. Picture: PA

The 28-year-old, who has netted 32 goals so far during a highly-productive campaign, has one game left to play this season given Tranmere have reached the League Two play-off final.

He's out of contract at the end of this season and, though there are a number of sides interested in securing his signature, the Blues are understood to be at the head of the queue.

The deal is not yet complete, though, with the striker focused on winning promotion with Tranmere.

Ipswich Town are close to a deal for Tranmere striker James Norwood. Picture: PAIpswich Town are close to a deal for Tranmere striker James Norwood. Picture: PA

MORE: Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

As we first revealed in March, the Blues have been watching the forward for some time and, even if Tranmere win promotion to the third tier, he is likely to move on.

Signing strikers is an area of priority for the Blues this summer, with both manager Paul Lambert and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill stressing the need to move quickly as the Blues look to build a side capable of winning promotion from League One.

MORE: 'He's someone we love here' - Town haven't closed door on former loanee Keane

Norwood has played just a handful of games at third-tier level, during his spell at Exeter early in his career, but has played the majority of football in non-league with Forest Green and then Tranmere.

He has scored 92 goals in 179 games sincing joining Rovers in 2015, with his efforts this season winning him the League Two player-of-the-year award.

