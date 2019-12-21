E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Town show loan interest in Bristol City's Szmodics but a Championship move's more likely for ex-Colchester man

PUBLISHED: 21:00 21 December 2019

Sammie Szmodics could be made available for loan by Bristol City in January. Picture: PA

Sammie Szmodics could be made available for loan by Bristol City in January. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town have expressed an interest in signing Bristol City attacking midfielder Sammie Szmodics on loan in January, we understand.

Sammie Szmodics scored 40 goals during his career as a Colchester United player. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMSammie Szmodics scored 40 goals during his career as a Colchester United player. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The 24-year-old left Colchester in the summer to move to Ashton Gate for an undisclosed compensation fee, but has struggled for regular football, making just two starts in all competitions.

The Blues are understood to have tentatively made their interest known, along with other clubs in League One, but there is thought to be stronger interest coming from Championship sides at this stage. Huddersfield and Hull have been linked.

City manager Lee Johnson is yet to decide whether the midfielder, who operates primarily as a No.10 but can also play in a wide striker role, will be available for loan given he is on the fringes of the first-team but still very much in consideration and just an injury or two away from a place in the starting XI.

If a temporary switch is ratified, it's more likely a Championship move would appeal to Johnson given the fact playing regular second-tier football would help Szmodics hit the ground running when he returns to Bristol in the summer.

Sammie Szmodics scored 40 goals during his career as a Colchester United player. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMSammie Szmodics scored 40 goals during his career as a Colchester United player. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

You may also want to watch:

A move to Suffolk would certainly appeal to Szmodics, given the size of the club and the proximity to his long-time home in north Essex, but any such move would require Ipswich to firm up their interest and the switch to be ratified by Johnson.

In total, Szmodics scored 40 goals in 162 games for Colchester, with 15 of those coming in his final season with the U's prior to his move to the Championship in the summer.

Speaking this week, Town boss Paul Lambert admitted any recruitment during the winter transfer window could depend on departures from Portman Road.

Sammie Szmodics scored 40 goals during his career as a Colchester United player. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMSammie Szmodics scored 40 goals during his career as a Colchester United player. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

"You're always wanting to add, you always do," he said. "If one or two guys go, you maybe need to try and replace them. Whether the money is there I'm not so sure.

"As I said the other day, I wouldn't expect to be able to say we're going to spend x amount of money. We don't have it.

"If we sell one of the guys would that help? Probably. The club only has one investor, where does it stop? It's impossible to have that investment year in and year out. It's got to stop somewhere.

"And that's why the kids are really important to the club because you have to give them time to develop if you're not going to go and spend money."

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Multiple reports of cars stuck in deep water as Suffolk flood warnings remain in place

Peugeot caught in the flood water on Lower Road in Lavenham Picture: KARL GRIMWADE

Schools for first 10 new SEND units announced - here’s the list

Copleston High School will be one of the first 10 to have a specialist unit open in September 2020. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

WATCH: ‘It’s Christmas Eve, buh!’ – Suffolk posties record hilarious video

Leiston and Aldeburgh posties come together to sing a special version of 'Fairytale in New York' Picture: BETH DUNTHORNE

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Multiple reports of cars stuck in deep water as Suffolk flood warnings remain in place

Peugeot caught in the flood water on Lower Road in Lavenham Picture: KARL GRIMWADE

Schools for first 10 new SEND units announced - here’s the list

Copleston High School will be one of the first 10 to have a specialist unit open in September 2020. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bus crashes into A&E at Ipswich Hospital

A bus has crashed into the canopy over Ipswich Hospital's A&E Department Picture: CONTRIBUTED

WATCH: ‘It’s Christmas Eve, buh!’ – Suffolk posties record hilarious video

Leiston and Aldeburgh posties come together to sing a special version of 'Fairytale in New York' Picture: BETH DUNTHORNE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Violent Suffolk criminal with 167 offences to his name is back behind bars

Philip Day was jailed for eight weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Firefighters tackle bus blaze near junction of A14

Two fire crews were sent to deal with a bus blaze near the A14 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Flood risk today for some areas as more rain falls

One drone pilot managed to capture the state of the roads near Flowton from the air Picture: DAN722

Ipswich Town show loan interest in Bristol City’s Szmodics but a Championship move’s more likely for ex-Colchester man

Sammie Szmodics could be made available for loan by Bristol City in January. Picture: PA

Saturday night LIVE with police in Ipswich: We join the night time economy team

Police officers will be out on the streets of Ipswich to ensure everyone enjoys a safe on Saturday night Picture: BILL DARNELL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists