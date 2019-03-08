Mixed results as Ipswich Town quartet gain international recognition

Four Ipswich Town players have been in international action this week.

Young Lions

The England Under 20s midfield was dominated by Ipswich Town as the young Lions beat Portugal 4-0 on Thursday afternoon.

Flynn Downes and Andre Dozzell both started in midfield, with Downes completing 90 minutes and Dozzell being replaced on 65 minutes as they won their fifth and eighth caps respectively.

They will be in action again on Tuesday night when the Under 20s face Iceland's Under 21s in Wycombe.

"I always look forward to some time with England," Dozzell said recently.

"We have two difficult tests against Portugal and Iceland but hopefully I can get some more games under my belt.

"It's great to go with Flynn too. I room with him so I guess I can't get enough of him!"

Judgement Day

Irish midfielder Alan Judge won his ninth cap for the Republic of Ireland on Thursday night as Mick McCarthy's side beat New Zealand 3-1.

The 31-year-old came on as a 62nd minute substitute at the Aviva Stadium and will hope to have done enough to earn a place in the starting line-up for Ireland's vital Euro 2020 qualifier with Denmark on Monday.

Tommy Smith, who has recently been training with Ipswich's young players following the conclusion of the MLS season, was a substitute for New Zealand.

Dobra's goal

Armandp Dobra scored his first international goal on Wednesday but couldn't stop his Albania Under 19 side from falling to a 5-1 defeat to Greece.

His side were already 3-0 down when Dobra netted after coming on as a 56th-minute substitute during the European Championship qualifying group game in Belgium.

Albania face Belgium on Saturday and then Iceland on Tuesday.

Up for the cup

Ipswich Town's Under 18s are in FA Youth Cup action against Exeter tomorrow afternoon.

The youngsters beat King's Lynn 6-1 in round one to set up tomorrow's game, which kicks off at Portman Road at 2pm.

The winners will travel to Cardiff in round three, with the game needing to be played by December 14.

Tickets cost £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.

Under 23s switch

The Blues Under 23s were due to host Colchester at Playford Road on Monday lunchtime but the game has been moved to Thursday at 1pm.

Entry is free.