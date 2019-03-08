Partly Cloudy

'Former Town January transfer target' told he can leave Benfica this summer

PUBLISHED: 10:17 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 15 May 2019

Ipswich Town were reportedly interested in Benfica's Chris Willock in January. Picture: BENFICA

Ipswich Town were reportedly interested in Benfica's Chris Willock in January. Picture: BENFICA

Archant

Ipswich Town reportedly tried to sign Benfica winger Chris Willock on loan in January.

The former Arsenal youngster moved to Portugal in 2017 but has never made an appearance for the Benfica senior side.

The Blues, along with Norwich, QPR, West Brom and Hull are all reported to have made a January loan offer, according to leading Portuguese newspaper 'A Bola' but Benfica rejected all advances.

They are now reported to be willing to allow him to move on, but any move is almost certain to be out of Ipswich's reach following relegation to League One.

MORE: 'He's someone we love here' - Town haven't closed door on former loanee Keane

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert ultimately brought in seven players during the January window, with Alan Judge currently the only one of those contracted to be with the club next season.

Lambert and Town's general manager of football operations, Lee O'Neill, have both stated a desire to do early transfer business this summer.

