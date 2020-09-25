Will he be back before Christmas? - Lambert on Vincent-Young injury as Woolfenden returns to training

Kane Vincent-Young on the ball at Colchester Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL 2020 Richard Blaxall / Colchester United Football Club

Luke Woolfenden is back in training with Ipswich Town, with manager Paul Lambert hopeful of welcoming back Kane Vincent-Young this side of Christmas.

Luke Woolfenden has been out with a groin injury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Woolfenden has been out with a groin injury. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Woolfenden hasn’t played since picking up a groin injury in training ahead of the League One opener against Wigan, with James Wilson and Toto Nsiala taking their chance in the centre of defence in his absence.

Town have added Mark McGuinness into the defensive mix this week, following his loan move from Arsenal, with Lambert insisting the teenager’s arrival does not mean any potential departure for Woolfenden.

“No, not at all,” Lambert said.

“Woolfenden was injured which is why we had to bring Mark in. Toto and James Wilson have been brilliant for us and the competition to be in the team is massive.

“Woolfy will have to fight to be in the team, everyone will have to fight to stay in it, and that’s the way I like it.

“He trained this morning, which is good, but we’ll have to see whether he’s available for this weekend.”

Vincent-Young is not yet fit to return as he continues to deal with a worrying Achilles problem, with Lambert admitting he is not sure when he will be able to call on the former Tottenham and Colchester man.

“Kane’s not played for us since the Tottenham game and is out a little longer, but he’s doing a lot better and we’ll have to wait and see how he feels,” Lambert said.

“It’s been nearly a year since he last played but we hope he’s back before then,” the Town boss added, when asked if he expected Vincent-Young back before Christmas.

Kayden Jackson (groin), Alan Judge (hamstring) and Cole Skuse (knee) are all back in training, though this weekend’s game with Rochdale could come too soon for the trio.

“Alan will train this morning and I’ll see how he is, but he’s a lot better,” Lambert said.

“Everyone came through last week ok and we have others back on the grass, so we’re a little bit more healthy than last week.

Ipswich Town's Cole Skuse is yet to play a competitive game this season due to a knee injury. Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL Ipswich Town's Cole Skuse is yet to play a competitive game this season due to a knee injury. Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

“Kayden’s been out for a number of weeks so I’m not sure if this one comes too soon for him because he’s not done much with us.

“Cole trained with us on Thursday and thankfully doesn’t have to go in for anything in terms of looking at his knee, which is good. He’s been out for a while, though.”