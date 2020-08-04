E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich keen to keep hold of Jackson despite contract struggles and transfer interest

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 August 2020

Kayden Jackson scored 11 goals for Ipswich Town last season. Picture Pagepix

Kayden Jackson scored 11 goals for Ipswich Town last season. Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town remain keen to keep hold of Kayden Jackson, with the striker understood to be central to manager Paul Lambert’s plans.

Kayden Jackson is entering the final year of his Ipswich Town contract. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comKayden Jackson is entering the final year of his Ipswich Town contract. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The 26-year-old topped the Blues’ scoring charts last season alongside James Norwood, both scoring 11 goals, with Town winning all nine games in which the former Accrington Stanley man found the net.

The club and Jackson have been in discussions for several months regarding a new contract but have yet to reach an agreement, with the striker rejecting the Blues’ latest offer in recent weeks.

Newly-promoted Championship side Coventry City are understood to have shown an interest in the frontman, while Peterborough have kept tabs on Jackson since coming close to signing him in 2018, though there have been no firm offers for his services from any club at this stage.

Jackson is now entering the final year of the deal he signed when he joined the Blues in 2018, with Town holding the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months, meaning he is effectively under contract until the summer of 2022.

Contract discussions are expected to continue, though, with Ipswich understood to see Jackson as a key figure as they look to challenge for promotion back to the Championship next season.

Ipswich have made signing a striker a top priority this summer, though any incoming is likely to be in addition to Jackson and Norwood rather than as a replacement. Every player has their price, though.

Norwood is also the subject of transfer interest this summer, with Fleetwood and Dundee United understood to be keen, though, like Jackson, it’s thought the Blues see the striker as being an important member of the squad for next season.

Jackson and Norwood aside, the Blues’ other striking options include Freddie Sears, who has played much of his football in a wide role in recent years, along with youngsters Ben Morris and Ben Folami. Both suffered with major injuries last season but were back in action by the time of the coronavirus stoppage.

There is also young Irishman Aaron Drinan who, after returning from a productive loan spell at Ayr once football in Scotland was shut down in March, has trained with the Town first-team during the early weeks of pre-season.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Driver’s licence to be revoked after car crashed into Meare

A car has driven into the Meare in Thorpeness after the driver lost control and crashed through a fence. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

