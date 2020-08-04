Ipswich keen to keep hold of Jackson despite contract struggles and transfer interest

Kayden Jackson scored 11 goals for Ipswich Town last season. Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town remain keen to keep hold of Kayden Jackson, with the striker understood to be central to manager Paul Lambert’s plans.

Kayden Jackson is entering the final year of his Ipswich Town contract. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kayden Jackson is entering the final year of his Ipswich Town contract. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The 26-year-old topped the Blues’ scoring charts last season alongside James Norwood, both scoring 11 goals, with Town winning all nine games in which the former Accrington Stanley man found the net.

The club and Jackson have been in discussions for several months regarding a new contract but have yet to reach an agreement, with the striker rejecting the Blues’ latest offer in recent weeks.

Newly-promoted Championship side Coventry City are understood to have shown an interest in the frontman, while Peterborough have kept tabs on Jackson since coming close to signing him in 2018, though there have been no firm offers for his services from any club at this stage.

Jackson is now entering the final year of the deal he signed when he joined the Blues in 2018, with Town holding the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months, meaning he is effectively under contract until the summer of 2022.

Contract discussions are expected to continue, though, with Ipswich understood to see Jackson as a key figure as they look to challenge for promotion back to the Championship next season.

Ipswich have made signing a striker a top priority this summer, though any incoming is likely to be in addition to Jackson and Norwood rather than as a replacement. Every player has their price, though.

Norwood is also the subject of transfer interest this summer, with Fleetwood and Dundee United understood to be keen, though, like Jackson, it’s thought the Blues see the striker as being an important member of the squad for next season.

Jackson and Norwood aside, the Blues’ other striking options include Freddie Sears, who has played much of his football in a wide role in recent years, along with youngsters Ben Morris and Ben Folami. Both suffered with major injuries last season but were back in action by the time of the coronavirus stoppage.

There is also young Irishman Aaron Drinan who, after returning from a productive loan spell at Ayr once football in Scotland was shut down in March, has trained with the Town first-team during the early weeks of pre-season.