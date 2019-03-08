Keeper Norris out to stake his claim at Luton... and he's got a history of scoring and saving penalties

Will Norris, on loan from Wolves, will make his Ipswich Town debut at Luton. Photo: Pagepix

If tomorrow night's Carabao Cup clash with Luton goes all the way to penalties, Ipswich Town may just be grateful for having Will Norris in their side.

Will Norris will battle Tomas Holy to be Town's first choice keeper. Picture: ITFC Will Norris will battle Tomas Holy to be Town's first choice keeper. Picture: ITFC

The goalkeeper, on loan from Wolves, will make his Town debut at Kenilworth Road as manager Paul Lambert makes changes for the first cup game of the campaign.

The 26-year-old arrives with an impressive penalty record, having saved four during his final season with Cambridge prior to his move to Wolves in 2017, including two in stoppage time in a victory over Accrington Stanley.

He can take them, too, stepping up to win a Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup tie for Royston in 2012 having also made a string of penalty saves in the shoot-out victory over Cambridge City.

Goalkeeper Will Norris has joined Ipswich Town on a season-long loan from Wolves. Picture: ITFC Goalkeeper Will Norris has joined Ipswich Town on a season-long loan from Wolves. Picture: ITFC

"Hopefully it doesn't go that far," Norris said ahead of the game, which will go to spot kicks if the scores are level after 90 minutes.

"From the Cambridge days a saved a few the year I moved and that's a nice thing to have on my CV.

"I don't think anyone enjoys penalties and you probably prefer not to face them but when they come you want to do your best and keep them out.

"I have my own tactics and we do our research, but there's a lot of instinct.

"I scored one for Royston in the cup and it came round to the goalkeepers. I saved their keeper's one and put mine away.

"I have a 100 per cent record at taking them and I'll put my hand up if they need me."

Norris is battling with Tomas Holy for a starting spot at Portman Road and, having stated his aim to become the club's No.1 following his arrival at the end of July, is keen to take his chance.

"I want to play and it's going to be nice to pull the shirt on," he said.

"I came in late and he hadn't seen much of me so I understand why he went with Tomas because he's done it during pre-season. He knows what he's getting so I understand it.

"But I've come to play games. Nothing's a given in this game and I need to show the gaffer why I deserve to play.

"It's time to get going now for me and I'm here to play games."

While Lambert has stressed his squad isn't strong enough to deal with extended cup runs, as well as the 46-game league season, Norris is keen to go as far as possible as the Blues look to build momentum.

"We need to breed a winning mentality at this football clubs and we need to win as many games as possible, be it league games or cup games," he said.

"To achieve what we want to achieve this season we need to get that mentality through all competitions and all training sessions."