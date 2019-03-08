E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Kings of Anglia podcast: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats - a SWOT analysis of Town's season so far

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 October 2019

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Producer Ross are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

This week we look back at the first 11 games of the League One season, after the Blues reached the quarter mark of the campaign.

We undertake a SWOT analysis of Town's season so far, looking at the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats that lie ahead.

As usual there are plenty of mailbag questions, a look ahead to the Accrington Stanley game, The Strike and Mark's Big Question.

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Cole Skuse as well as a chat with former Ipswich midfielder Sixto Peralta.

