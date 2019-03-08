Kings of Anglia podcast: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats - a SWOT analysis of Town's season so far

The Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast Archant

Mark Heath, Stuart Watson, Andy Warren and Producer Ross are back with another edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This week we look back at the first 11 games of the League One season, after the Blues reached the quarter mark of the campaign.

We undertake a SWOT analysis of Town's season so far, looking at the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats that lie ahead.

As usual there are plenty of mailbag questions, a look ahead to the Accrington Stanley game, The Strike and Mark's Big Question.

If you like what you hear, please leave us a review and remember you can subscribe to the podcast on...

APPLE PODCASTS

DEEZER

GOOGLE PODCASTS

You can also buy the latest edition of the Kings of Anglia magazine, which includes a feature interview with Cole Skuse as well as a chat with former Ipswich midfielder Sixto Peralta.

Available with free delivery RIGHT HERE.