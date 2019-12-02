Kings of Anglia Ipswich Town podcast: An FA Cup draw, rotation debate, missing pieces and fixture congestion
PUBLISHED: 12:44 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 02 December 2019
Mark Heath, Andy Warren, Stuart Watson and Producer Ross are back with episode 95 of the Kings of Anglia podcast.
This week we discuss Town's FA Cup draw at Coventry, briefly look back at Tuesday's league draw at Wycombe and ahead to the EFL Trophy visit to Peterborough United.
We tackle the big squad rotation debate, discuss Ipswich's goalkeeping situation in depth and have some early discussions regarding the January transfer window.
As always, The Strike, Mark's Big Question and Mailbag fun are all back for another episode.
