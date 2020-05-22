‘It’s a bit special’ - high hopes as Town look to launch new kits in June

Jack Lankester models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio Archant

Ipswich Town are hopeful of revealing their new kits for the 2020/21 season in June.

Left to right; Luke Chambers, Charlotte Kellett, Jack Lankester, Amanda Crump and Andre Dozzell model Ipswich Town's home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio Left to right; Luke Chambers, Charlotte Kellett, Jack Lankester, Amanda Crump and Andre Dozzell model Ipswich Town's home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

The Blues traditionally reveal their new look in late May but, due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis, this year’s launch has had to be pushed back.

However, there is hope that the new home, away and goalkeeper kits will be unveiled next month.

The kits will once again be made by adidas, with the club’s deal with the German sportswear giants running until the end of the 2021/22 season. As well as the first-team playing kits and replicas, adidas supply the club’s training kit and other technical equipment.

Ipswich’s 2019/20 shirts have proved to be one of the most popular with supporters since the Blues partnered with adidas in 2014, which has translated into high levels of sales, and there’s a belief next season’s effort could make a similar impact.

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson 'modelling' the Ipswich Town 2019-20 home and away kits Picture: ROSS HALLS Andy Warren and Stuart Watson 'modelling' the Ipswich Town 2019-20 home and away kits Picture: ROSS HALLS

The home shirt will, of course, be blue but it remains to be seen what colour Town will wear on the road, having used maroon, orange, red and white over the last four seasons.

There will be a change on the front of the shirts, with club sponsor Magical Vegas gifting the final year of their agreement to the Carers Trust charity, while a ‘Thank you NHS’ logo will appear on the rear of shirts below players’ squad numbers.

Here's how the Carers Trust logo would have looked on Town's 2019/20 shirts. Picture: ITFC/ARCHANT Here's how the Carers Trust logo would have looked on Town's 2019/20 shirts. Picture: ITFC/ARCHANT

Supporters will be able to pay to have that message on their replica jersey, with all money raised from those sales used to support the NHS in Suffolk.

Town’s director of retail operations, Lee Hyde, told the EADT/Ipswich Star: “It’s certainly been a different landscape in terms of kit development for the new season, with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic affecting just about every process over the last few months. The club and adidas have been working flat out to ensure the impacts across the supply chain are minimised as much as possible.

“It’s hoped that we’ll be in a position to show our brand new kits for the new season ahead to our fans by the end of June. Fans will be able to pre-order all kits as soon as they’re revealed with delivery made prior to them hitting the shops.

“Even the kit launch has thrown up a number of challenges this season. With no access to players, or production samples at this stage, we’ve had to think differently. We’re confident that we’ve come up with a solution that will be very well received by the fans.

“Without saying too much and giving too many secrets away, it’s anticipated that the home shirt will be our best-selling shirt in recent history. It’s a bit special!”