Kings of Anglia Podcast: The big debate - should football return amid coronavirus crisis?
PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 April 2020
Archant
Mark Heath and Andy Warren are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia Podcast,
On this episode we discuss how football could return during the coronavirus crisis and whether, in fact, it should.
We also look at the latest clean-up operation at Portman Road and the future of Luke Garbutt.
Then, there’s some mailbag fun.
If you like what you hear then you can subscribe to the podcast and leave a review (5*, naturally) on...
APPLE PODCASTS
DEEZER GOOGLE PODCASTS
