Ipswich Town's League One fixtures revealed this morning

Ipswich Town will discover their League One programme this morning. Picture: PA Archant

The League One fixtures for the 2019/20 season will be released this morning.

Ipswich Town will discover their schedule at 9am, with the season due to kick-off on Saturday August 3.

It looks likely the Blues will begin their campaign away from home due to Norwich's Premier League schedule, which sees the Canaries open their season on the road a week after the start of the League One programme.

The two sides do not both play at home on the same weekend, which also means the Blues are likely to be at home on Boxing Day this season as well as on the final day (May 2).

Ipswich will travel more than 8,000 miles over the course of the season, with 500-mile round-trips to Fleetwood, Blackpool and Sunderland the longest away journeys.

There are some local away days, though, with Ipswich set to travel to Southend, Peterborough, Gillingham and Milton Keynes Dons.

The draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup will also be made today, with the ceremony starting at 7pm.