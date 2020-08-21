Breaking

Ipswich Town fixtures 2020/21: Wigan first up with home games on Boxing Day and final day

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are joint fourth favourites to win League One in 2020/21 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town will begin their League One season with a home clash against Wigan Athletic on September 12.

As well as being at home on the opening day, Paul Lambert’s men will also be at Portman Road on Boxing Day (Northampton Town) before hosting Fleetwood Town on the final day on May 8.

The Blues will take on the newly relegated Latics at Portman Road behind-closed-doors, with Rochdale also visiting Suffolk prior to the October date set out by the government for the possible return of limited numbers of supporters.

That means the first league game for which fans could be inside Portman Road would be the visit of Charlton Athletic on Saturday, October 10. In a fixture yet to be officially confirmed, Gillingham are likely to visit in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday October 6, with supporters potentially present for that game.

As things stand there are 12 scheduled Tuesday night games – five at home and seven away – with both matches against Sunderland played in midweek.

Ipswich host Bristol Rovers on Good Friday before travelling to Rochdale on Easter Monday, while Town end 2020 with a visit to AFC Wimbledon and go to Fleetwood to begin 2020.

The Blues first competitive match of the season is against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup on Saturday, September 5.

September

Sat 5 - Bristol Rovers (h) - Carabao Cup R1

Tues 8 - Arsenal U21 (h) - EFL Trophy TBC

Sat 12 – Wigan Athletic (h)

Tues 15 - Carabao Cup R2

Sat 19 – Bristol Rovers (a)

Tues 22 - Carabao Cup R3

Sat 26 – Rochdale (h)

Tues 29 - Carabao Cup R4

October

Sat 3 – MK Dons (a)

Tues 6 - Gillingham (h) - EFL Trophy TBC

Sat 10 – Charlton Athletic (h)

Sat 17 – Accrington Stanley (h)

Tues 20 – Doncaster Rovers (a)

Sat 24 – Lincoln City (a)

Tues 27 – Gillingham (h)

Sat 31 – Crewe Alexandra (h)

November

Tues 3 – Sunderland (a)

Sat 7 - FA Cup R1

Tues 10 - Crawley Town (a) - EFL Trophy TBC

Sat 14 – Blackpool (a)

Sat 21 – Shrewsbury Town (h)

Tues 24 – Hull City (h)

Sat 28 - FA Cup R2

December

Tues 1 – Oxford United (a)

Sat 5 – Plymouth Argyle (a)

Sat 12 – Portsmouth (h)

Tues 15 –Burton Albion (h)

Sat 19 – Peterborough United (a)

Sat 26 – Northampton Town (h)

Tues 29 – AFC Wimbledon (a)

January

Sat 2 – Fleetwood Town (a)

Sat 9 – Swindon Town (h) - FA Cup R3

Sat 16 – Burton Albion (a)

Sat 23 – Peterborough (h)

Tues 26 – Sunderland (h)

Sat 30 – Crewe Alexandra (a)

February

Sat 6 – Blackpool (h)

Sat 13 – Shrewsbury Town (a)

Sat 20 – Oxford United (h)

Tues 23 – Hull City (a)

Sat 27 – Doncaster Rovers (h)

March

Tues 2 – Accrington Stanley (a)

Sat 6 – Gillingham (a)

Tues 9 – Lincoln City (h)

Sat 13 – Plymouth Argyle (h)

Sat 20 – Portsmouth (a)

Sat 27 – Wigan Athletic (a)

April

Fri 2 – Bristol Rovers (h)

Mon 5 – Rochdale (a)

Sat 10 – MK Dons (h)

Sat 17 – Charlton Athletic (a)

Tues 20 – Northampton Town (a)

Sat 24 – AFC Wimbledon (h)

May

Sat 1 – Swindon Town (a)

Sat 8 – Fleetwood Town (h)