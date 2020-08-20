Town to learn League One schedule this morning

Ipswich Town will learn their League One fixture list later this morning. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town will know their League One schedule later this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The third tier fixtures will be released at 9am, at which point the Blues will know who they will face when the campaign gets underway on Saturday, September 12.

Paul Lambert’s side will begin their season the previous weekend, when they host Bristol Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup on September 5.

You may also want to watch:

The following Tuesday will see Ipswich begin their EFL Trophy campaign, when they face either Arsenal U21s, Crawley or Gillingham.

MORE: Early promise, in from the cold, new beginnings and round pegs in round holes - talking points from Colchester wins

The new season will begin with teams playing behind-closed-doors until at least the beginning of October, at which point it may be possible for limited numbers of spectators to return to grounds. Ipswich are currently working on details regarding the return of fans, which will mean supporters being spaced out around the stadium. The hope is for all of Town’s 8,500 season ticket holders to be able to return, though many will not be in their usual seats, but that may not be possible.

Ipswich played their first game in five months on Tuesday night, when they beat Colchester twice, and continue their pre-season schedule on Saturday when they visit Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham visit on Tuesday, before another game, against an as-yet unnamed EFL opponent, on August 29.