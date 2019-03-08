Ipswich Town fixtures 2019/20: Burton up first before battle of the big boys in Portman Road opener
Ipswich Town's fixture list for the 2019/20 season has been released this morning.
Paul Lambert's Blues will make the trip to Burton Albion for the opening game of the League One season, on Saturday, August 3.
First up at home is the visit of Sunderland, when the two favourites for the League One title meet at Portman Road, before a visit to Peterborough rounds out a tricky first three games.
Boxing Day sees the Blues face Gillingham at Portman Road, before a trip to Wycombe on the first day of 2020, with the regular season ending with a home clash with MK Dons
August
Sat 3 - Burton Albion (a)
Sat 10 - Sunderland (h)
Tues 13 - Carabo Cup R1
Sat 17 - Peterborough United (a)
Tues 20 - AFC Wimbledon (h)
Sat 24 - Bolton Wanderers (a)
Tues 27 - Carabao Cup R2
Sat 31 - Shrewsbury Town (h)
September
Sat 7 - Rochdale (a)
Sat 14 - Doncaster Rovers (h)
Tues 17 - Milton Keynes Dons (a)
Sat 21 - Gillingham (a)
Sat 28 - Tranmere Rovers (h)
October
Sat 5 - Fleetwood Town (a)
Sat 12 - Wycombe Wanderers (h)
Sat 19 - Accrington Stanley (a)
Tues 22 - Rotherham United (h)
Sat 26 - Southend United (a)
November
Sat 2 - Bury (h)
Sat 9 - FA Cup R1
Sat 16 - Oxford United (a)
Sat 23 - Blackpool (h)
Sat 30 - FA Cup R2
December
Sat 7 - Coventry (a)
Sat 14 - Bristol Rovers (h)
Sat 21 - Portsmouth (a)
Thurs 26 - Gillingham (h)
Sun 29 - Lincoln City (a)
January
Weds 1 - Wycombe Wanderers (a)
Sat 4 - Fleetwood Town (h) (FA Cup R3)
Sat 11 - Accrington Stanley (h)
Sat 18 - Tranmere Rovers (a)
Sat 25 - Lincoln City (h)
Tues 28 - Rotherham United (a)
February
Sat 1 - Peterborough United (h)
Sat 8 - Sunderland (a)
Tues 11 - AFC Wimbledon (a)
Sat 15 - Burton Albion (h)
Sat 22 - Oxford United (h)
Sat 29 - Blackpool (a)
March
Sat 7 - Coventry City (h)
Sat 14 - Bristol Rovers (a)
Sat 21 - Portsmouth (h)
Sat 28 - Bury (a)
April
Sat 4 - Southend United (h)
Fri 10 - Bolton Wanderers (h)
Mon 13 - Shrewsbury Town (a)
Sat 18 - Rochdale (h)
Sat 25 - Doncaster Rovers (a)
May
Sun 3 - Milton Keynes Dons (h)
Ipswich Town pre-season programme
First team
Paderborn (venue TBC) Saturday, July 6 (3pm)
Interwetten Cup (Meppen) - July 14
Colchester United (a) - July 19 (7.30pm)
Notts County (a) - July 23 (7pm)
Cambridge United (a) - July 27 (1pm)
U23s
Coggeshall (a) - Saturday, 13 July (3pm)
Sudbury (a) - Saturday, 20 July (2pm)
Lowestoft (a) - Wednesday, 24 July (7.30pm)
U18s
Brighton (h) (Playford Road) - Tuesday, 9 July (2pm)
Reading (a) - Saturday, 13 July (12pm)
Leiston (a) - Saturday, 20 July (3pm)
Felixstowe & Walton United (a) - Tuesday, 23 July (7.45pm)
Tottenham (a) - Saturday, 27 July (11am)