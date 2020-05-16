Expanded League One play-offs ‘being considered’ as clubs look for ‘innovative and creative solutions’

Ipswich Town's League One season continues to hang in the balance Picture: PA SPORT PA Wire/PA Images

The League One play-offs could be extended to include more teams as club look for ‘innovative’ solutions to complete the season.

The third tier teams will meet again on Monday after failing to come to a decision during meetings this week, at a time when it’s been widely speculated the season will be brought to an early end.

That was the decision made by League Two clubs this week, with the regular season curtailed, the top two promoted and the play-offs played to a conclusion.

The EFL and League One clubs agreed on a need to be ‘creative’ following their meeting and one proposal, reported by the BBC, could see the third tier play-offs expanded to include more teams.

Currently just three points separates the teams from second to eighth, with third to eighth split but just a single point. Ipswich are seven further back in 10th, having played a game more than the majority of the sides above them.

It remains unclear how many teams an expanded play-off format would include.

The EFL said in their statement: “It was acknowledged that the need to find innovative and creative solutions was of paramount importance as was the need for decisions to be taken quickly,”

Six teams, including Ipswich, have made their desire to complete the season public, with Town owner Marcus Evans writing to the EFL to state his case. There are understood to be more than six clubs keen to play on, but many others in the league are warning playing games behind-closed-doors would risk their financial futures.