Ipswich Town - the ‘dirtiest’ team in League One
PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 July 2020
Ipswich Town were the ‘dirtiest’ team in League One last season.
The Blues finished the curtailed season 11th in the third tier table, with points-per-game seeing them slip a place from 10th, where they sat at the time of the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But they were top of one table – the disciplinary one.
That’s because the Blues picked up 340 disciplinary points, made up of 74 yellow cards and four reds from their 36 League One games.
Four points are given for each yellow card, 10 for a red card received for picking up two yellows and 12 for red cards awarded for violent conduct.
Paul Lambert’s side top that table ahead of Portsmouth (324), Sunderland (316), Accrington Stanley (314) and Shrewsbury (312).
Town’s red cards came courtesy of James Wilson (Fleetwood a), Armando Dobra (Accrington Stanley a) Luke Chambers (Portsmouth a), Kayden Jackson (Oxford h).
Gwion Edwards and Flynn Downes shared the top position in the yellow cards table, picking up 10 each, followed by Luke Woolfenden (8), James Norwood (6) and Jon Nolan (5).
The ‘cleanest’ side in the league was Rochdale, who picked up 48 bookings and two red cards for an overall score of 214.
League One - ‘dirtiest’ team rankings
1: Ipswich Town – 340
2: Portsmouth – 324
3: Sunderland – 316
4: Accrington Stanley – 314
5: Shrewsbury – 312
6: Fleetwood Town – 310
7: Tranmere Rovers – 308
8: Oxford United – 304
9: MK Dons – 302
10: Bristol Rovers – 298
11: Blackpool – 290
12: Southend United – 280
13: Wycombe Wanderers – 266
14: Peterborough United – 264
15: Lincoln City – 262
16: Rotherham United – 258
17: AFC Wimbledon – 248
18: Doncaster Rovers – 248
19: Burton Albion – 242
20: Bolton Wanderers – 228
21: Gillingham – 224
22: Coventry City – 218
23: Rochdale - 214
