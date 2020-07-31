E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Town - the ‘dirtiest’ team in League One

PUBLISHED: 17:00 31 July 2020

Luke Chambers is shown the red card by referee Brett Huxtable after picking up a second yellow at Portsmouth. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Chambers is shown the red card by referee Brett Huxtable after picking up a second yellow at Portsmouth. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town were the ‘dirtiest’ team in League One last season.

Kayden Jackson vents his frustration on the tunnel as he leaves the pitch following his red card against Oxford. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comKayden Jackson vents his frustration on the tunnel as he leaves the pitch following his red card against Oxford. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Blues finished the curtailed season 11th in the third tier table, with points-per-game seeing them slip a place from 10th, where they sat at the time of the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But they were top of one table – the disciplinary one.

That’s because the Blues picked up 340 disciplinary points, made up of 74 yellow cards and four reds from their 36 League One games.

Four points are given for each yellow card, 10 for a red card received for picking up two yellows and 12 for red cards awarded for violent conduct.

Gwion Edwards receives a yellow card from referee Andy Woolmer - one of 10 he was given last season. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comGwion Edwards receives a yellow card from referee Andy Woolmer - one of 10 he was given last season. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Paul Lambert’s side top that table ahead of Portsmouth (324), Sunderland (316), Accrington Stanley (314) and Shrewsbury (312).

Town’s red cards came courtesy of James Wilson (Fleetwood a), Armando Dobra (Accrington Stanley a) Luke Chambers (Portsmouth a), Kayden Jackson (Oxford h).

Gwion Edwards and Flynn Downes shared the top position in the yellow cards table, picking up 10 each, followed by Luke Woolfenden (8), James Norwood (6) and Jon Nolan (5).

The ‘cleanest’ side in the league was Rochdale, who picked up 48 bookings and two red cards for an overall score of 214.

League One - ‘dirtiest’ team rankings

1: Ipswich Town – 340

2: Portsmouth – 324

3: Sunderland – 316

4: Accrington Stanley – 314

5: Shrewsbury – 312

6: Fleetwood Town – 310

You may also want to watch:

7: Tranmere Rovers – 308

8: Oxford United – 304

9: MK Dons – 302

10: Bristol Rovers – 298

11: Blackpool – 290

12: Southend United – 280

13: Wycombe Wanderers – 266

14: Peterborough United – 264

15: Lincoln City – 262

16: Rotherham United – 258

17: AFC Wimbledon – 248

18: Doncaster Rovers – 248

19: Burton Albion – 242

20: Bolton Wanderers – 228

21: Gillingham – 224

22: Coventry City – 218

23: Rochdale - 214

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Kieron Dyer ‘deeply upset’ over alleged racist abuse at Suffolk golf club

Kieron Dyer says the incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club. Picture: GREGG BROWN (library picture)

Man denies murdering Suffolk mother-of-two

Suffolk police launched a murder inquiry after the death of Clare Nash in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Go-ahead for 18 new flats in Ipswich despite space concerns

The site in Upper Orwell Street, Ipswich, where the flats are planned Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Hopes rise for future of RAF Mildenhall as hundreds of US airmen to remain at base

RAF Mildenhall - an American base since 1959 and scheduled to close from 2027. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Clacton man among three charged in multi-million pound drug trafficking investigation

Three people have been charged in connection with drug trafficking offences Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY