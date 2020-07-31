Ipswich Town - the ‘dirtiest’ team in League One

Luke Chambers is shown the red card by referee Brett Huxtable after picking up a second yellow at Portsmouth. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town were the ‘dirtiest’ team in League One last season.

Kayden Jackson vents his frustration on the tunnel as he leaves the pitch following his red card against Oxford. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kayden Jackson vents his frustration on the tunnel as he leaves the pitch following his red card against Oxford. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Blues finished the curtailed season 11th in the third tier table, with points-per-game seeing them slip a place from 10th, where they sat at the time of the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But they were top of one table – the disciplinary one.

That’s because the Blues picked up 340 disciplinary points, made up of 74 yellow cards and four reds from their 36 League One games.

Four points are given for each yellow card, 10 for a red card received for picking up two yellows and 12 for red cards awarded for violent conduct.

Gwion Edwards receives a yellow card from referee Andy Woolmer - one of 10 he was given last season. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Gwion Edwards receives a yellow card from referee Andy Woolmer - one of 10 he was given last season. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Paul Lambert’s side top that table ahead of Portsmouth (324), Sunderland (316), Accrington Stanley (314) and Shrewsbury (312).

Town’s red cards came courtesy of James Wilson (Fleetwood a), Armando Dobra (Accrington Stanley a) Luke Chambers (Portsmouth a), Kayden Jackson (Oxford h).

Gwion Edwards and Flynn Downes shared the top position in the yellow cards table, picking up 10 each, followed by Luke Woolfenden (8), James Norwood (6) and Jon Nolan (5).

The ‘cleanest’ side in the league was Rochdale, who picked up 48 bookings and two red cards for an overall score of 214.

League One - ‘dirtiest’ team rankings

1: Ipswich Town – 340

2: Portsmouth – 324

3: Sunderland – 316

4: Accrington Stanley – 314

5: Shrewsbury – 312

6: Fleetwood Town – 310

7: Tranmere Rovers – 308

8: Oxford United – 304

9: MK Dons – 302

10: Bristol Rovers – 298

11: Blackpool – 290

12: Southend United – 280

13: Wycombe Wanderers – 266

14: Peterborough United – 264

15: Lincoln City – 262

16: Rotherham United – 258

17: AFC Wimbledon – 248

18: Doncaster Rovers – 248

19: Burton Albion – 242

20: Bolton Wanderers – 228

21: Gillingham – 224

22: Coventry City – 218

23: Rochdale - 214