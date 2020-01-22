Video

Road warriors, recovery powers and the 'dirtiest' player in League One - the under-the-radar facts that shape Town's season so far

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are currently third in League One with 18 games remaining. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town are more than half way through their League One season. ANDY WARREN looks at a few of the stats which have shaped the campaign so far.

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are third in League One. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are third in League One. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Powers of recovery

Ipswich have only fallen behind nine teams in League One this season, with no side facing deficits on fewer occasions.

From those positions Lambert's side have managed to recover eight points, which puts them slap bang in the middle of the 'come from behind' league table in 12th.

Those results were: Peterborough (draw), AFC Wimbledon (win), Accrington (lost), Rotherham (lost), Blackpool (draw), Bristol Rovers (lost), Portsmouth (lost), Lincoln (lost), Tranmere (won).

Unbeaten

Lambert's side have taken the lead in 16 of their 26 League One games this season and haven't lost any of them.

That record reads 11 wins and five draws.

Ipswich Town have the second highest average home attendance in League One. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Ipswich Town have the second highest average home attendance in League One. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

In total, Ipswich's 11 League One home games have seen 218,405 fans come through the Portman Road turnstiles, at an average attendance of 19,855.

The home opener against Sunderland (24,501) brought the highest attendance while the most recent game in Suffolk, at home to Accrington on January 11, brought the lowest at 17,546.

The Blues average attendance is the second highest in League One, only behind Sunderland's 30,101.

Road warriors

Ipswich are third in League One but sit proudly atop of the table if you only take away games into account.

The Blues have played 15 times on the road, winning eight, drawing four and losing three, giving them a total of 28 points from a possible 45, two clear of nearest challengers Rotherham and 10 ahead of Burton Albion in third.

It's a different story at Portman Road, though, with Lambert's men 19th in the home table.

They've only played 11 games in Suffolk though, that's fewer home games than any other side in the division, with those games bringing four wins, five draws and two losses.

Eighteen games remain as Ipswich push for promotion, with 11 of those coming on home soil and just seven on the road.

We'll let you decide if you think that's a good thing or not.

Ipswich have won eight games on the road so far this season, including this 1-0 success at Fleetwood. Picture Pagepix Ipswich have won eight games on the road so far this season, including this 1-0 success at Fleetwood. Picture Pagepix

Bad Boys

Ipswich Town sit third in the disciplinary table, with their record of 60 points only 'bettered' by Sunderland and MK Dons.

The Blues get one point for each of their 49 yellow cards, three for their two second yellows leading to reds (James Wilson at Fleetwood, Luke Chambers at Portsmouth) and five more for a straight red (Dobra at Accrington).

Bad Boys II

Chief offender is Gwion Edwards, who has the worst disciplinary record in League One thanks to his nine yellow cards in just 19 appearances.

He's played significantly less football than anyone else who has been carded seven times or more, with his nine yellows coming from just 32 fouls across his 1,403 minutes on the pitch.

One more yellow will mean a two-game ban.

Gwion Edwards has been booked more than any other League One player this season. Picture Pagepix Gwion Edwards has been booked more than any other League One player this season. Picture Pagepix

Long-serving

On average, Ipswich players have been with the club for 700 days, with Chambers the longest tenured of those having been with the club for 2,754.

The Blues' figure here is bolstered by the likes of Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears and Teddy Bishop who have all been professionals with the club for more than five years.

Only three teams, Rochdale, MK Dons and Wycombe, have a squad with a higher average time at the club than Ipswich Town.

However, it's a different story when it comes to on-field experience.

Of the 27 players to have featured in the league for Ipswich this season, they have played an average of 43 games of senior league football for the club.

Armando Dobra, Idris El Mizouni, Anthony Georgiou bring that average down significantly, while the batch of summer signings, plus Luke Woolfenden, Janoi Donacien, Alan Judge and Emyr Huws are all under that figure.

Luke Chambers, left with Luke Woolfenden, has been with Ipswich Town for 2,754 days. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Chambers, left with Luke Woolfenden, has been with Ipswich Town for 2,754 days. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Homegrown

Only Bolton Wanderers, who were forced to play almost their entire youth team during the early weeks of this season, have used more homegrown players than Ipswich Town's six this season.

Woolfenden, Flynn Downes, Myles Kenlock, Teddy Bishop, El Mizouni, Dobra and Andre Dozzell have all played league minutes for the Blues, while Josh Emmanuel (now at Bolton), Tawanda Chirewa, Bailey Clements, Alex Henderson, Ben Folami, Liam Gibbs, Brett McGavin, Tyreece Simpson and Tommy Smith have all featured in cup competitions.

Were it not for injury, Jack Lankester and Tristan Nydam would surely have taken the Blues' league number to eight during the campaign by this stage, with the pair both potentially returning before the end of the season.

Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden are two of six homegrown players to have featured for Ipswich in the league this season. Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden are two of six homegrown players to have featured for Ipswich in the league this season. Picture Pagepix

Set-pieces

Only Wycombe Wanderers (11) have scored more set-piece goals than Ipswich's 10.

Luke Garbutt's wand of a left foot has certainly played a big part in this, with the Everton loanee netting stunning free-kicks against Tranmere and Lincoln, while goalkeepers spilled his strikes against Tranmere and Fleetwood into the path of Kayden Jackson for goals.

Luke Chambers (Peterborough), Will Keane (Coventry), an own goal at Lincoln, James Norwood (AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe) and Jackson (Southend) make up the rest.

Of the other 29 goals, 26 have come from open play with three more from the penalty spot.

Luke Garbutt has blocked the most crosses in League One and also helped the Blues be a potent force from set-pieces. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Luke Garbutt has blocked the most crosses in League One and also helped the Blues be a potent force from set-pieces. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Best of the rest

Norwood has committed the third-most fouls in the league with 62, behind Adebayo Akinfenwa of Wycombe and Sam Finley of AFC Wimbledon.

Norwood and Jackson have been caught offside a combined 40 times this season, two behind 'leading couple' Mo Eisa and Ivan Toney of Peterborough.

Norwood has had 72 shots this season, the third most in League One.

Chambers and Woolfenden have made a total of 144 clearances this season, more than any other central defensive pairing.

No League One player has blocked more crosses than Garbutt's 20.